Amazon might just have jumped the gun and confirmed the launch of the iPhone 7 and the likely removal of the headphone jack.

A page has appeared on Amazon for 'iPhone 7 Cases, Accessories & Bluetooth Headphones', which likely confirms the new iPhone will remove the headphone jack and instead push users towards Bluetooth headphones and Lightning headphones.

Spotted by Gizmodo, the page would back-up the rumours suggesting Apple will remove the headphone jack.

And so it came to pass...

