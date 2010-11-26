Amazon is already in on the act with its Black Friday sale, and now Apple is joining in with its special one-day shopping event for today only (November 26th).

Typically with Apple the discounts are relatively modest – no 50% off deals here – but it's still worth a look.

If you need a new iPod dock, B&W's Award-winning Zeppelin Mini is reduced by £52 to £248.

There's £35 off an iPad, £81 off iMacs, the 13in MacBook Air and MacBook Pros, up to £35 off the iPod Touch (64GB) and up to £15 off a 16GB nano.

You can also save yourself £40 on a Time Capsule/wi-fi base station, £7 on an Airport Express base station and a fiver off Apple's Magic Trackpad.

Sadly there's no discount on the new Apple TV streamer, which remains at £99.

For these and other discount offers head on over to the Apple website today.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook