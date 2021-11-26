Black Friday streaming deals peak with Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max offers

So, you've just taken advantage of a Black Friday TV deal and now you need an equally appetizing Black Friday streaming deal to furnish you with stuff to watch on it. Good news: there is one.

In fact, plenty of video streaming services are offering price cuts on subscription prices for the big Black Friday event today, with including Hulu and HBO Max...

Hulu Black Friday deal

The $0.99 Hulu Black Friday deal is available for new Hulu customers and returning customers who haven't signed up within the previous month. Up until November 29th, eligible customers can sign up for 12 months of Hulu's ad-supported streaming tier for just $0.99 per month.

Users will be charged $0.99 month-to-month for 12 months until the 1-year promotional period expires, when the charge will rise to the regular price of $7/month. You can cancel any time during the 12 months, either by going on Hulu's website or giving the company a call.

12-month subscription to Hulu (ad-supported) for $0.99/month (save 85%) 12-month subscription to Hulu (ad-supported) for $0.99/month (save 85%) With an extensive library of movies, originals and classic series, unlimited access to the entire Hulu's ad-supported tier typically costs $84 per year – so this deal could save you a massive $72 and keep you entertained until Black Friday 2022.

Disney Plus Black Friday deal

Earlier this month, to celebrate Disney+ Day (basically the service's birthday), the House of Mouse offered its streaming service for just $1.99 for the first month. Unfortunately that deal expired and hasn't returned for Black Friday. You can, however, score a saving on the monthly Disney Plus subscription by paying for an annual one upfront.

You can also get six months of Disney+ free when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the six month promotion period ends, you'll pay $7.99 a month for Disney Plus on top of the Amazon Music subscription. However, there's no contract and you can cancel anytime.

Disney+ $95.88 Disney+ $95.88 $79.99 for a one-year subscription (save $15)

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day – including Star Wars. No contract, cancel anytime.

6 months Disney+ free (save $48) Amazon Music Unlimited 6 months Disney+ free (save $48)

Get six months Disney+ free when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited at $7.99 ($9.99 for non-Prime members) a month. The bundle gets you access to 75 million tracks ad-free, plus over a thousand Disney movies and TV shows. Current Disney+ subscribers are ineligible for this promotion.

HBO Max offers for Black Friday

There isn't an official HBO Max Black Friday deal this year, but you can get six months of the streaming service free when you activate a Roku device between now and 14th January 2022. The deal is available to new HBO Max subscribers only.

HBO Max 30 days free with Roku device activation HBO Max 30 days free with Roku device activation

Buy a new Roku device and activate it between now and 14th January to get a month of HBO Max completely free! The deal applies to new HBO Max subscribers only.

Black Friday 4K movie deals

Streaming's great – convenient, cheap and accessible – but if you want the very best picture quality, physical discs are the way to go. And there are plenty of Black Friday deals on 4K Blu-rays to snap up today, as well as discounts on iTunes movie purchases.