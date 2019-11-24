Black Friday 4K TV deal: 55-inch Samsung just £399 at Argos

With bargains coming thick and fast, the Argos Black Friday sale has unveiled a shockingly cheap deal on a 55-inch Samsung 4K TV .

The UE55RU7020 – part of the Samsung's 2019 range – is now available for just £399. It's a serious bargain, even for an entry-level set. But before you line your pockets with savings, here's what you need to know...

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

(Image credit: Future / Expanse, Amazon Prime )

The RU7020 is an entry-level Samsung 4K LCD TV with an LCD. It doesn't boast Samsung's premium QLED technology, but it does offer HDR, Samsung's brilliant Smart TV platform and intuitive user interface – all for an extremely attractive price.

Samsung’s Tizen OS is one of the best in the business, and features Now TV, BT Sports, BT TV, Apple TV, all the catch-up services, Deezer, Tidal and Spotify as well as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

You also get HDR support, which comes in HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats. There are 2 x 10-watt speakers built-in, but you can always boost its audio by investing in a decent soundbar. On paper, this looks like a tempting telly for the money, especially since we tested the 43in version (UE43RU7020) at £339 and thought it was a solid budget buy. £60 for an extra 12-inches seems like a steal.

