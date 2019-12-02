50% off: Sony soundbar now just £75 in Amazon Cyber Monday sale

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are now live, including this superb half-price Sony HT-SF150 soundbar.

This is not a drill: Amazon has slashed the price from £150 to a far more appealing £75.

From what we can tell, the deal ends at midnight on Cyber Monday so best get clicking pretty sharpish.

Sony HT-SF150 Bluetooth soundbar £150 £75 at Amazon

Sony's powerful, room-friendly soundbar was already a great budget option at £150. Now £75, it's stonking value for money. You get Bluetooth, Dolby Digital, a decent rumble of bass, and an HDMI ARC connection to keep things neat.View Deal

If you want to upgrade your TV's sound, Sony's budget soundbar could be just the ticket.

For a wallet-friendly £75, you get 120 watts, Dolby Digital, Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, Sony's S-Force virtual surround sound technology and an HDMI ARC connection to keep the cabling to a minimum.

As you'd expect, there are no frills (unless you call USB connection a 'frill'). Still given that it's £75, which isn't much more than you might pay for a meal in a nice restaurant, we think it's good value – especially when you consider it's a Sony soundbar rather than a lesser brand.

It's by no means the only Sony audio product slashed in price, either. Sony's WF-1000X true wireless earbuds are down from £180 to £117. Check them out on our live Cyber Monday deals page.

MORE:

The best Cyber Monday UK deals 2019

Amazon Cyber Monday UK deals 2019: the biggest and best deals

Best budget soundbars and soundbases 2019: excellent, affordable TV speakers