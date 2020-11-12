Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020

Amazon's Black Friday deals are already under way, with deals on everything 4K TVs to wireless headphones to Bluetooth speakers pouring in from every corner of the retail site. Its best early Black Friday deals live right now include half-price Bose SoundSport Wireless and cheap AirPods rivals for less than £50.

As the Black Friday sale heats up we can naturally expect plenty of discounts across Amazon's Echo Dot, Echo speakers and Fire tablets, as well as savings on popular headphones, soundbars and much more.

To aid you in your bargain hunt, we're keeping a keen (and constant) eye on the Amazon Black Friday deals available and listing the best ones below...

The very best Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday TV deals

Sony KD-43X7052 43-inch 4K TV: £599 £499 at Amazon

The X70 is Sony's new entry-level 4K TV, and it's already had a healthy discount of £100 on Amazon. This is an edge-lit model that supports HDR10 and HLG. We've not tested it yet, but Sony's track record suggests that even its lowest-end models are worth considering, particularly when discounted.View Deal

Sony KD-49X7052 49-inch 4K TV: £699 £540 at Amazon

The X70 is Sony's new entry-level 4K TV, and it's already had a healthy discount of £170 on Amazon. This is an edge-lit model that supports HDR10 and HLG. We've not tested it yet, but Sony's track record suggests that even its lowest-end models are worth considering, particularly when discounted.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90T 55-inch 4K TV: £1299 £1199 at Amazon

Samsung’s top 4K model for 2020 is a punchy pleasure. It's brilliantly bright and detailed, has a superb operating system, and improved motion and sound over its predecessor. Even a £100 discount is worth us shouting about.View Deal

Black Friday headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless ANC: £330 £229 at Amazon

Impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Now they have a huge, whacking great Prime Day discount, and they are an absolute steal.View Deal

Enacfire true wireless earbuds: £30 £24 at Amazon

These true wireless bluetooth earphones come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound, but they're cheap and – fingers crossed – cheerful.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: £100 £89.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case: £159.00 £124.99 at Amazon

The 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case are now £30 off. This is a healthy saving considering they're rarely discounted, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Charging Case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Prefer to have the wireless charging case? You can still make a saving with £43 off the retail price at Amazon UK.View Deal

Sony WH-H910N wireless ANC: £250 £158 at Amazon

There's no shortage of Sony headphone deals this Prime Day and this is another cracking deal. These noise-cancelling over-ears come in five colours and boast a huge 35 hours of battery life.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless ANC: £150 £97 at Amazon

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

B&W PX7 wireless ANC: £349 £329 at Amazon

B&W discounts don't come along very often, so we're excited to see a saving of sorts on these five-star headphones. They produce a lively, detailed sound, impressive build quality and clever noise-cancelling. Definitely worth a flutter.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II wireless ANC: £300 £178.90 at Amazon

A feature-packed midrange offering from Sennheiser, with Bluetooth, noise-cancellation, a 20-hour battery, touchpad controls, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for aptXTM Low Latency playback to keep audio and video in sync. This is a cracking deal.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless ANC: £339 £312 at Amazon

An excellent pair of over-ears from a brand that's had some great success in this category over the years. They're a joy to listen to, thanks to their energetic and rhythmic sound, and their noise-cancelling is very effective. Now with an £27 saving.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless ANC: £330 £238.65 at Amazon

2020 Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal

AKG N60NC wireless ANC: £200 £104 at Amazon

2019 Award winners. "They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £230 £169 at Amazon

2020 What Hi-Fi Award-winners, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now well discounted.View Deal

AKG K92 over-ear wired headphones: £50 £38 at Amazon

These detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best truly budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when these AKG headphones were £50, and now they're more than a tenner off.View Deal

Black Friday speaker deals

Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker: £60 £39 at Amazon

50 percent off? Yes please. This dinky little Sony number is waterproof, so will handle a downpour, and mud-proof, should you drop it. You can pair two of the blighters together for stereo sound. And with this discount, why not buy two?View Deal

JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker: £399 £199 at Amazon

The Boombox should cost £400, but with this deal it's half price. It has marathon battery life, enough juice to charge up two devices at once, and lashings of bass. What more could you ask for?View Deal

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker: £30 £20 (Blue) at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker: £94 £75.50 at Amazon

The Boom 3 has Ultimate Ears' trademark rugged design and pretty good sound. There are newer rivals, but it's still a very good option, especially at this price, for good on-the-go sound.View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi: £379 £377 at Amazon

It doesn't matter whether you want the space grey, silver or gold model – they're all on sale. You can currently save a small but significant £21 on this iPad Mini with 64GB storage.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 256GB wi-fi: £ 549 £500 at Amazon

Want to treat yourself to a little more onboard storage? How about four times as much? You can currently save £49 on the 256GB wi-fi-only iPad mini at Amazon. View Deal

Black Friday hi-fi deals

Sony Walkman NW-A55L music player: £180 £160 at Amazon

Even a small saving on this Award-winning hi-res music player from Sony is welcome. The highlights: 16GB storage, a 45-hour battery life, aptX HD Bluetooth support and, most importantly, great sound.

Q Acoustics 3020 stereo speakers: £149 £119 at Amazon

These former Award-winning bookshelf speakers are a bargain at this price. While there are newer versions, these 3020s still deliver a refined, punchy sound. They aren't fussy in terms of connections or sound, so should fit with most music systems.View Deal

Black Friday home cinema deals

Bose Soundbar 500: £500 £437 at Amazon

Feature-packed soundbar from Bose, featuring Alexa and Google Assistant, wi-fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2. There's also the same Adaptiq Audio Calibration tech for fine-tuning the sound to match your room layout, and it can send audio to a pair of wireless headphones.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player: £270 £185 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, this is an impressive 4K Blu-ray that delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price - it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.View Deal

Black Friday Apple deals

