Singapore Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free

Singapore Grand Prix live stream 2024

You can watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams for FREE on ORF in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, RTBF in Belgium, and Channel 5 in Singapore. Away from home? Use a VPN to tune in to your usual stream from abroad. We have full details on how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams from anywhere just below.

Singapore Grand Prix schedule 2024

Practice 1 – Friday 20th September | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET

– Friday 20th September | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET Practice 2 – Friday 20th September | 2pm BST / 9am ET

– Friday 20th September | 2pm BST / 9am ET Practice 3 – Saturday 21st September | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET

– Saturday 21st September | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET Qualifying – Saturday 21st September | 2pm BST / 9am ET

– Saturday 21st September | 2pm BST / 9am ET Grand Prix – Sunday 22nd September | 1pm BST / 8am ET

Singapore Grand Prix: preview

The Singapore Grand Prix was the only race Red Bull failed to win last season, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. They struggled so badly that neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Perez even made it into Q3, and if they haven't got their heads around the Marina Bay Street Circuit yet, the constructors' championship won't be the only title up for grabs.

McLaren leapfrogged the reigning champions at the top of the standings last weekend, courtesy of a victorious drive from Oscar Piastri and a superb recovery from Lando Norris. With Verstappen completely out of form – that's now seven races without a win – and the Brit clearly feeling the heat, could we have a four-way title battle on our hands?

59 points still separate Norris from Verstappen, but even he would admit that the gap should be far narrower than that. There's an argument to be made that if he'd cut out a few glaring errors, he might already be leading the way. Instead, both Charles Leclerc and Piastri have dramatically closed the gap to Norris, with the Ferrari man now within 19 points of him, and the Aussie only 13 points behind Leclerc.

The Marina Bay Circuit is one at which pressure tells, too, with temperatures set to comfortably exceed 30 degrees Celsius, and that's not to mention the suffocating humidity. Here's all the info on where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore Grand Prix free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

ORF is streaming the entire 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Singapore:

Channel 5 is providing free Singapore Grand Prix coverage.

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race.

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use NordVPN to access your usual free stream when abroad

Watch 2024 Singapore Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

How to use a VPN for any Singapore GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of the Singapore GP 2024.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Singapore Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Singapore Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD without commercial breaks.

Fans in the USA can subscribe for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year. F1 TV Pro is also available in Canada (CAD$12.99/month) and Mexico.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $4.82 a month and €7.99 a month in the Netherlands. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The 'Pro' service is not available in France or the UK (you get live timings, rather than live F1 video streams).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82month (cheapest)

– $4.82month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

– €7.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 Singapore Grand Prix live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or Fubo.

The Singapore GP will be shown live on ESPN. The Practice and Qualifying sessions are on ESPN2.

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2024 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3. You get a discount on your first month, then it costs from $40 each month after. No contract, cancel at any time. What's to lose?

F1 on Fubo Free 7-day trial | $79.99 a month

Fubo includes ESPN and ESPN2 (plus CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC) so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2024 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia, which means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Singapore Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for NordVPN, download the VPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2024 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2024 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grands prix themselves.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore. Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2024 Mexican GP (27th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

What are the best TV settings for F1? Avoid your TV's 'Sport' and choose 'Filmmaker' or 'Cinema' mode. Why? Because less processing is better when it comes to F1 (as it is with most content), and the Filmmaker Mode is almost always the least-processed mode that a TV has. You can then use that as a base level for making further tweaks. If your TV doesn’t have a Filmmaker Mode, look for a mode labelled ‘Cinema’, ‘Movie’ or, in the case of Sony, ‘Custom’. Want more detail? Read our expert guide to The best TV settings for watching Formula 1.