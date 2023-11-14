How to watch Brawn online: live stream new F1 documentary where you are

Watch Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story synopsis

In the high-octane, big money world of F1, it's almost impossible to imagine a whole team being bought for £1 and then going on to achieve ultimate glory. But that's exactly what happened on the tarmac and in the paddock little more than a decade ago. Read on below for how to watch Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story online with Disney Plus.

When Honda decided to withdraw its participation from Formula 1 in 2008, daring technical director Ross Brawn decided to spend a single pound on buying its team and seeing whether he could take the constructor from the back of the grid to top of the podium.

Over four episodes, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story recounts how that came to pass and what happened next. It's no spoiler to say that the success Brawn GP experienced went beyond the expectations that even the most prophetic of pundits could have predicted.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is on narration and executive producer duties for an unscripted documentary series that goes in to every twist and turn of this chicaning underdog story. In addition to Brawn himself, there are exclusive talking heads from drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello, as well as bona fide motor racing royalty like Nick Fry and Christian Horner.

The new Brawn docu-series couldn't have come at a better time, with the FIA making a concerted attempt to increase its US audience. The third and final Formula 1 Grand Prix to take place in the States goes ahead this weekend in the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas. So releasing Brawn now should only help fuel that fandom further.

