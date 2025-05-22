Indy 500 live stream: how to watch the 2025 race online from anywhere

The Indy 500 live stream is set to be a fascinating race after Robert Shwartzman became the first rookie to secure pole position for IndyCar's crown jewel event in 42 years. The Prema Racing driver finished ahead of a field full of veterans to secure top spot in final qualifying and will be aiming to cause another seismic shock when the race gets underway on Sunday.

The 25-year-old posted a four-lap average of 232.790 miles per hour at the iconic 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval to grab pole but will expect to come under huge pressure from fellow front-row sitter, and two-time Indy 500 winner, Takuma Sato.

The other shock came in the form of Top 12 Qualifying last Sunday where it was found that the seams of the attenuator component in both Team Penskes cars had been filled in. This is strictly forbidden and means that Josef Newgarden and Will Power will line up from 32nd and 33rd respectively.

Elsewhere, there are also plenty of other contenders in the 33-car field, including Mexican sensation and outright favorite Pato O'Ward, the hugely experienced New Zealander Scott Dixon, and Swedish ace Felix Rosenqvist.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Indy 500 dates: May 25, 2025 Live streams: Sky Sports (UK) FOX via Sling (US) Watch anywhere Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Indy 500 schedule 2025

Final Practice – Friday, May 23: 4pm BST / 11am ET

– Friday, May 23: 4pm BST / 11am ET Pit Stop Challenge – Friday, May 23: 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET

– Friday, May 23: 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET Indy 500 race – Saturday, May 24: 5.30pm BST / 12.30 ET

Watch 2025 Indy 500 live from anywhere

2025 Indy 500 live streams in the USA

In the USA, the 2025 Indy 500 is being shown live on FOX, with streams available on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and our favorite Sling TV.

Indy 500 on Sling TV

Catch FOX's coverage of Indy 500 with Sling Blue. Sling Blue is great for people who want network TV, as it packs at least two major broadcast networks: FOX and NBC. The package costs from $45 each month. No contract, cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Indy 500 live stream in Australia

For Indy 500 fans Down Under, you'll love the all-inclusive service provided by the Stan Sport streaming service.

The basic Stan package is $12 per month and you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on for an $15 extra per month.

Watch Indy 500 live stream in the UK

Every minute of the build up to the race itself of the Indy 500 will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in HD, with the race starting at 5.30pm BST on Sunday. That means you can catch all the Monaco Grand Prix action just beforehand.

You can also watch on your smartphone, tablet web browser or other streaming devices via Sky Go. Not currently a Sky subscriber? Then take a look at the best Sky TV deals to watch this game and the rest of the massive range of events that Sky shows.

If you don't wish to commit to any of those plans, there's also the Now Sports Membership option that offer daily and monthly passes.

Watch Indy 500 live stream in Canada

In Canada, TSN has the rights to the IndyCar Series, including the Indy 500.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

What is the weather forecast for the 2025 Indy 500?

The early forecast for Sunday's race is that it will remain dry, despite there being a chance of rain showers on the days leading up to the main event.

This would be a marked improvement on last year when severe weather caused the race to be delayed by roughly three hours.

Indy 500 Outright Winner odds

Top 5 in the market

Pato O'Ward - 5/1

Alex Palou - 11/2

Scott McLaughlin - 17/2

Scott Dixon - 17/2

Takuma Sato - 9/1