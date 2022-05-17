How to watch Derry Girls season 3: stream the final episode for free

Derry Girls season 3 comes to an end this week. Episode 6 – the finale of the acclaimed dark comedy – debuts on Tuesday 17th May 2022. Every episode of Derry Girls season 3 airs free on Channel 4 in the UK. Away from the UK this week? Follow our guide to watch Derry Girls season 3 for free from abroad with a VPN.

Derry Girls season 3 Season finale: Tues 17th May 2022 FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch Derry Girls anywhere: ExpressVPN US/Canada stream: TBC Aus stream: TBC

So far, Derry Girls season 3 has not disappointed (see: Liam Neeson as a policeman questioning the girls about a burglary). This week, the final series of Lisa McGee's award-winning show about a group of party-loving Northern Irish teens, reaches its denouement.

Episode 6, entitled Halloween, sees the gang secure tickets for "the gig of the century" but it soon becomes clear that things will never be the same again. Ready to see loveable eejits Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) go out in style?

Although McGee has confirmed that season 3 will be the end for Derry Girls, Channel 4 will air an "extended special" episode (technically episode 7) on Wednesday, 18th, the day after the season finale. This will return to the Derry one year on.

Episode 6 of Derry Girls debuts on Channel 4 at 9pm BST, 17th May. Make sure you know how to watch a Derry Girls season 3 live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

Watch Derry Girls season 3 free online

(Image credit: Channel 4)

In the UK, Derry Girls season 3 is free to watch on Channel 4. Simply sign up to Channel 4's All 4 streaming service and you're at the races. You can even binge seasons 1 & 2, if you need to catch up.

Of course, Channel 4 is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 4 from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Derry Girls season 3 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a All 4 account, you won't be able to stream Derry Girls when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN for Derry Girls season 3

Using a VPN for Derry Girls is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Derry Girls, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy Derry Girls season 3 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US/Canada: Derry Girls season 3 live stream

In the US and Canada, Derry Girls is exclusive to Netflix. We'd expect season 3 to debut some time after final episode airs in the UK (17th May 2022).

A Netflix subscription costs from $9.99 a month.

Don't forget: lucky UK viewers can watch Derry Girls season 3 free – before the rest of the world – on Channel 4. Outside the UK? You can watch Channel 4 from wherever you are using a VPN. Instructions just above.

Australia: Derry Girls season 3 live stream

In Australia, Netflix has the rights to show Derry Girls. There's no transmission date but we'd expect to see it arrive later this summer.

Don't forget: lucky UK viewers can watch Derry Girls season 3 free – before the rest of the world – on Channel 4. Outside the UK? You can watch Channel 4 from wherever you are using a VPN. Instructions above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Channel 4, Netflix and more

Derry Girls, season 3 episode guide

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Season 3 episode 1 – 12th April 2022

The Night Before: Tomorrow is GCSE results day, and Erin and the gang need a plan. If things go badly, how will they face their mammies again? Back home, a new member of the Quinn household is causing chaos.

Season 3 episode 2 – 19th April 2022

The Affair: Jenny Joyce has big plans for the school talent show: can our gang spice up the competition? Sister Michael had better brace herself... Meanwhile, a weary Ma Mary finds salvation in an unlikely place.

Season 3 episode 3 – 26th April 2022

Stranger on a Train: The Quinn household is buzzing ahead of the annual day trip to Barry's Amusements in Portrush. Surely an unfeasible amount of sandwiches and a surfboard is all they need?

Season 3 episode 4 – 3rd May 2022

The Haunting: James's driving skills are put to the test as the gang set off in a van full of hooch and high hopes to an adult-free house in Donegal. And the Quinns visit a psychic.

Season 3 episode 5 – 10th May 2022

The Reunion: Determined to put on a good show, Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah go all out to prepare for the Class of '77 school reunion. But will the truth come out about what happened on leavers' night 20 years ago?

Season 3 episode 6 – 17th May 2022

Halloween: The gang have tickets to the gig of the century on Halloween night. But it soon becomes clear that life will never be the same again for our Derry Girls.

Season 3 episode 7 – 18th May 2022 (Extended Special)

The Agreement: We return to Derry a year on, in the week of the Good Friday Agreement referendum, as the gang prepare for their final school year and Erin and Orla's 18th birthday.

Derry Girls season 3 official trailer