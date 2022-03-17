Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 free online

The 2022 F1 season is set for a big opener this weekend, when the Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway live from Sakhir. Will it be a three-way fight between Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari? Follow our guide below to watch a F1 live stream from abroad with the help of a VPN while away from home.

The schedule for Bahrain is as follows: Practice 1 is at 12pm GMT on Friday, 18th March 2022. Practice 2 starts at 3pm. Final Practice is at 12pm on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 3pm. Then on Sunday, it's lights out for the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix at 3pm.

With Ferrari looking surprisingly competitive, McLaren in the hunt and Red Bull's Max Verstappen favourite to retain his crown, plenty of drivers are in with a chance of winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton, who is joined by new team-mate George Russell for 2022, has claimed that Mercedes are "not in contention", but we'd take the seven-time world champion's pessimism with a hefty pinch of salt.

The 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix takes place over 57 laps of the 5.412-kilometre Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The weather in the gulf state is forecast to be a sunny 27 degree celsius on Sunday, so expect blistering speeds as the new generation F1 cars get their first proper run out.

Austrian fans can watch a free live stream of the Bahrain GP on ServusTV (use a VPN to access the free stream if you're an Austrian overseas this week). We've listed all the ways to watch F1 in HD from your TV, tablet and mobile below.

Free Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

Lucky enough to live Luxembourg? You can get a free F1 live stream of every race on RTL Zwee.

You'll need to use a VPN to access your local F1 stream when abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Austrians can watch every race live on either ServusTV or ORF.

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4, as well as a free live stream of the British Grand Prix on 3rd July 2022.

Watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 F1 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the Bahrain Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro, is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

Bahrain Grand Prix live in the USA

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 11am ET on Sunday, 20th March 2022. The American and Mexican grand prix races will be broadcast free on ABC.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a top streaming service such as Sling Orange or FuboTV...

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine, 2022 is set to be huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to acces local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Australia

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including the 2022 season opener in Bahrain. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts on 18th March 2022.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race, plus a free F1 live stream of the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Germany in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 – including the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Germany – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (GMT) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 5pm 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 5am 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 1pm 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 7.30pm 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 1pm 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 1pm 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 11am 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 6pm 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 2pm 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 1pm 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 1pm 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 1pm 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 1pm 24-26 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 1pm 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 1pm 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 12pm 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 5pm 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 7pm 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm