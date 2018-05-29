Never let it be said the fine folks at Sevenoaks never give you anything. Not content with being one of the UK’s longest established, most knowledgeable home entertainment retailers, they’re also a generous bunch.

Case in point: Sevenoaks’ new Naim promotion. You know Naim. It’s the critically acclaimed, high-end British hi-fi manufacturer that makes everything from CD players through to multi-thousand-pound power amplifiers. From the Uniti Core music server to the Uniti Nova streaming system, every Naim product is geared towards getting the best our of your music.

If you’re currently mapping out an overhaul of your music system, now’s the perfect time to make a purchase. Until the 2nd July, if you buy any Naim Uniti or Classic series product, Sevenoaks will give you up to £195 off the Naim Mu-so speaker of your choice.

You could, for example, opt for the Naim Uniti Nova, a What Hi-Fi? five star reviewed all-in-one streaming system. Alongside support for nearly every major streaming service, including Spotify and Tidal, the Nova packs UPnP streaming, DAB and FM radios, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay and support for 24-bit/192kHz files. Burr Brown DACs and 80W of Class A/B power ensure music is amplified with finesse.

With the Nova safely in your basket, you could add the gorgeous Mu-so Qb (also five star rated) for just £496, giving you a no-compromise, wireless solution to streaming music to another room in the house.

Ready to be tempted? Hit this link and prepare yourself for some spectacular offers.