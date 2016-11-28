We don’t have Thanksgiving over here, obviously, but the holiday’s shopping habits have made their way across The Pond regardless.

We’re assuming you aren’t the type of people who’ll get your elbows out and duff up a few fellow shoppers in the Black Friday mêlée – and we salute you for that – but there’s no reason you shouldn’t still be able to get your hands on some quality AV and hi-fi kit for not much money.

That’s why you’ll be giving thanks anyway for Sevenoaks Sound and Vision’s Cyber Monday offers – where you can find amazing bargains, including…

B&W P5 S2 headphones - RRP £199, sale price £139… save £60

Bluesound PULSE MINI wireless speaker - RRP £499, sale price £449… save £50

NAD C 556 turntable - RRP £249, sale price £199… save £50

NAD D 3020 amplifier - RRP £449… get free NAD D 8020 speakers worth £249

Panasonic DMP-UB900 UHD Blu-ray player - RRP £599, sale price £449… save £150

Q Acoustics BT3 Bluetooth speakers - RRP £349, sale price £199… save £150

Sonos PLAY:1 wireless speaker - RRP £169, sale price £139… save £30

Sony KD-55XD9305 55in UHD LED TV - RRP £1,999, sale price £1,399… save £600

Yamaha RX-V581 AV receiver - RRP £499, sale price £399… save £100

Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar - RRP £799, sale price £699… save £100

