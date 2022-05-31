Think 4K 120Hz is expensive? Not with this 65-inch HDR TV on sale for just $500

In the world of 4K 120Hz TVs, pricing is just about the least impressive aspect of this class of kit. As the old adage goes, you get what you pay for, but not today! If you act fast, you can grab a 65-inch 4K HDR 120hz Toshiba 65M550KU for the low price of $500 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Yes, you read that right.

We at What Hi-Fi? haven't got our hands on Toshiba's M550 line of TVs for review just yet, but we've reviewed a number of budget-friendly Toshiba TVs that have offered up excellent value for the price. If you're in the market for a 4K 120Hz set and don't want to spend thousands, this Amazon deal is definitely worth a look.

65-inch 4K HDR 120hz Toshiba TV deal

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65M550KU: $1000 $500 at Amazon (save $500) (opens in new tab)

This Toshiba set is a massive 65-inches, comes packed with 4K support, has a 120Hz native panel, and offers up even HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility. On top of all that, this is a Fire TV with all the familiar smart features.

Next-gen consoles like PS5 and Series X are here, and while 4K gaming isn't as far along as marketing departments across the world want to believe, the new consoles come packed with 4K/120Hz support you can only take advantage of with a compatible set. And for $500, this Toshiba TV doesn't cost more than the next-gen consoles themselves do.

Even if you're not a gamer, there's still a lot to love with the 65M550KU. It's got HDR support in the form of Dolby Vision and HDR10+; it supports DTS Virtual: X, and it's packed with the full suite of FIre TV functionality, including robust Alexa support for hands-free control. If it's a smart TV you're after, this Toshiba set is plenty smart.

Perusing the reviews for the set online, you'll find largely positive feedback aside from a number of bugs reported by customers, but many note that a software update addresses these concerns, so if you take the plunge, make sure to update the TV for all the latest features and the fewest bugs.

Considering all the tech on offer, even without the latest display technologies like OLED and with a few bugs, this is an extraordinary deal. TVs of this class are rarely seen for less than $1000, and even then, that's usually on the low-end for a reliable 4K/120Hz set. If you're in the market for a responsive, huge TV that may not go toe-to-toe with the most expensive sets out there but only costs a fraction of the price, check out this Amazon deal while supplies last!

