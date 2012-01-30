Online retailer Sight & Sound UK, also trading as Malenky.Co Ltd, has ceased trading.

A spokesman for Begbies Traynor, a company specialising in company adminstration, corporate recovery and debt solutions, says a creditors' meeting will be held this Friday, February 3rd – at which point the company will officially go into liquidation.

Several customers who ordered goods from Sight & Sound before Christmas failed to receive delivery, as has been reported in this thread on our Forums.

We've also been contacted by several well-known suppliers and distributors in the UK hi-fi business who are owed money by the company. Some began legal proceedings against it earlier this month.

Forum user Christi has received a letter from Begbies Traynor saying: "A director of the company Malenky.Co Limited wishes to place the company into voluntary liquidation as it is unable to pay its debts."

The Sight & Sound UK website carries a statement saying: "We are temporarily closed for maintenance. Please check back soon." It seems there'll be little point.

