Sevenoaks sale starts Saturday, July 21st

By News 

Save money on CD/amp/speaker combos, micro systems, home cinema receivers and TVs in the Sevenoaks summer sale

The Sevenoaks Summer Sale officially starts this Saturday, July 21st, as part of the company's 40th anniversary celebrations.

Offers available from this weekend will include the following:

• Claim a free Denon DNP-720AE network audio player (worth £199) with selected amplifier/CD player packages.

• Claim a free pair of Pioneer noise-cancelling headphones (worth £99) with selected iPod docks, soundbars and hi-fi packages.

• Claim a free DMP-BDT120 3D Blu-ray player, five-year warranty and save £100 on the Panasonic TX-P50VT50 – now only £1799

• Save £89 on the Denon D-M38DAB CD/DAB micro system with Q Acoustics 2010i speakers at £269

• Save £218 on the Marantz CD6004/PM6004 CD/amplifier combo with Q Acoustics 2020i speakers at £599

• Save £350 on the Yamaha RX-A1010 AV receiver – now only £649

• Save £500 on the Pioneer SC-LX85 AV receiver – now only £1499

There are further offers available if you subscribe to Sevenoaks' 'Deal of the Day' promotion.


