The Sevenoaks Summer Sale officially starts this Saturday, July 21st, as part of the company's 40th anniversary celebrations.

Offers available from this weekend will include the following:

• Claim a free Denon DNP-720AE network audio player (worth £199) with selected amplifier/CD player packages.

• Claim a free pair of Pioneer noise-cancelling headphones (worth £99) with selected iPod docks, soundbars and hi-fi packages.

• Claim a free DMP-BDT120 3D Blu-ray player, five-year warranty and save £100 on the Panasonic TX-P50VT50 – now only £1799

• Save £89 on the Denon D-M38DAB CD/DAB micro system with Q Acoustics 2010i speakers at £269

• Save £218 on the Marantz CD6004/PM6004 CD/amplifier combo with Q Acoustics 2020i speakers at £599

• Save £350 on the Yamaha RX-A1010 AV receiver – now only £649

• Save £500 on the Pioneer SC-LX85 AV receiver – now only £1499

There are further offers available if you subscribe to Sevenoaks' 'Deal of the Day' promotion.



