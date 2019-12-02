Save $70 on Jabra wireless earbuds at Best Buy this Cyber Monday

True wireless is hot right now and it's a great time to buy a set of buds with all the fantastic Cyber Monday headphones deals; Jabra has been sure not to miss the party.

Head over to Best Buy and you'll find a set of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless headphones available at the knock down price of $99.99 while stocks last - that's a saving of $70.

The Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless earbuds have a lot going for them, as far as general use, convenience and solid connection go, even if we think there are better wireless earbuds out there for sound quality.

