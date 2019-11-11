Save $320 on a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV at Walmart ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking for a 65-inch 4K TV that won't blow your budget, Walmart appears to have a stellar deal for you. The penny-wise retailer has slashed the price of the Samsung UN65NU6900 from $797.99 to $477.99 - saving you $320.

All you have to do it click 'add to cart' and you'll have bagged yourself a tidy discount on this big-screen 4K TV.

If you're not familiar with this particular model, the UN65NU6900 features 4K resolution, HDR support and uses Samsung’s impressive SmartThings interface, which features on some of the best smart TVs we've tested.

Samsung 65-inch UN65NU6900FXZA 4K LCD TV $798 $478 at Walmart For under $500, the Samsung NU6900 is a solid 4K proposition on paper and in the flesh. An attractive design, numerous HDMI inputs, and Samsung's smart TV experience complete the attractive package.View Deal

Not only does this TV offer access to Samsung’s well-stocked app store, which includes recent additions such as the Apple TV app, you can also use it to control compatible smart devices around the home.

Of course, being an entry-level set, Samsung has made a few compromises here and there.

There's no voice integration and while it isn't a premium QLED TV, it still offers a fine picture, with good color handling and impressive contrast.

The NU6900 also features a pair of 20-watt speakers, which filled our testing room. and sound pretty clear. Of course, for a fuller, richer sound, you’ll want to invest in a soundbar.

Overall, this 65-inch model offers plenty of bang for your buck. And since Walmart has dropped the price by $320, we'd say it's definitely worth a closer look.