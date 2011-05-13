Norwegian hi-fi company Electrocompaniet will use the Munich High End Show next week to launch its new ECT 3 system remote control.

The device is designed to match the company's Classic line of electronics, with a metal base and acrylic front.

It supports both IR and RF transmission, and the built-in screen can display information from compatible components in your system.

The click-wheel control has the same functionality as the buttons on Electrocompaniet's amplifiers and CD players.

The ECT 3 also supports the firm's Prelude Line kit, including the PD 1 DAC. When combined with the PD 1, the ECT 3 can also be used for controlling playlists on your computer.

Electrocompaniet says the ECT 3 will be available in June for £300.

