Sony has launched its first TVs with full internet access in the USA. Four models hit the shops this weekend, along with an internet-enabled Blu-ray player for those wanting to upgrade an existing TV.



All the products are powered by Google's Android operating system, and come complete with a radio-frequency-linked remote control handset inspired by the PS3 controller, fitted with a complete QWERTY keyboard and also able to control other Sony devices.

More details of the products in our news story, but here are some more pictures...





Here's a view of the 46in TV complete with remote controller and on-screen menus, while below is a front-on shot of the 32in version,

and a side view of the 26in, showing the white wraparound rear casework and side-mounted inputs.

The NSZ-GT1 Blu-ray player is shown below

and here's a big fat juicy close-up of that radio-frequency remote control, complete with QWERTY keyboard.



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook