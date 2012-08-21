Trending

HOT DEALS: TV bargains from 32in to 55in

By News 

Some of the best new 2012 TVs we've tested are already dropping in price - check out the latest deals

We've tested some cracking new 2012 TVs from the likes of Sony, Samsung, Panasonic and LG recently, and prices have already started to drop.

So we've done a bit of digging around on our new shopping channel and spotted some handy reductions on these four- and five-star models:

Panasonic TX-L32ET5B £498 (above, tested at £750)

Read our full review

Sony KDL-32HX753 £578 (tested at £700)

Read our full review

Panasonic TX-P42GT50 £1099 (above, tested at £1200)

Read our full review

Sony KDL-46HX753 £878 (tested at £1150)

Read our full review

LG 47LW670T £1149 (above, tested at £1350)

Read our full review

Samsung PS51E550 £735 (tested at £850)

Read our full review

Sony KDL-55HX853 £1409 (below, tested at £1800)

Read our full review

Check out these and lots more bargains on the whathifi.com shop.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook