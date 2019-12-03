The best TV deals: 4K, OLED, QLED, HDR

Looking for the hottest of hot 4K TV deals? You're in the right place. Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but there are always great deals to be found on new TVs.

Some prices are just as low now as they were during the official sales period, so you're still able to get an absolute bargain if you put in the effort.

In fact, you don't have to put in any effort at all, as we've done so for you! We've scoured the web to find you the very best TV deals around, and only on the best sets from our comprehensive reviews back catalogue. There are all sorts here, from massive TVs with the latest smart TV tech, to more basic models that are a little easier on the wallet. But no matter what type, they all excel at what they do.

A number of the TVs that we recently proclaimed What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have already dropped in price at the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis, making some brilliant TVs even greater value. And there are still some 2018 models available with some really tasty price reductions.

Read on for our round-up of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals so far...

32-inch TV deals

40-inch TV deals

Panasonic TX-40GX800B 4K HDR TV £599 £499 at Richer Sounds

It may be 'small' but Panasonic's 40-inch GX800 has premium pretensions. Most excitingly, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which no Samsung TVs can match. We felt it was a bit pricey when we reviewed it at £599, but this discount makes it much more tempting.View Deal

43-inch TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K HDR TV £379 £299 at Currys

This is the smallest, most basic model in Samsung's 2019 TV range, and yet it's still a very good TV, particularly at this even lower price. Sure, you do without some of the niceties of the UE43RU7470 (the fancy remote and Bixby support, for example) but for £100 less that seems more than fair.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K HDR TV £429 £399 at Currys

We've only just given this 43 inch Samsung TV a What Hi-Fi? Award and already it's dropped in price. This is a cracking set for those who want 4K, HDR and a great operating system at a more compact size.View Deal

49-inch TV deals

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £495 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Sony KD-49XG9005 4K HDR TV £1099 £799 at PRC Direct

Sony's most premium 2019 49 inch TV is an absolute belter - so much so that we recently gave it an Award. At £300 less than its launch price, it's an even more tempting option than before.View Deal

50-inch TV deals

Samsung UE50RU7100 50-inch 4K Smart TV £549 £389 at BT

Save £160 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. It might be one of Samsung's budget panels, but at £389 it looks like good value for money. View Deal

55-inch TV deals

Samsung UE55RU7020 55-inch 4K LED TV £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+. The 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so you'll be spoilt for choice with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services. View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1299 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1599 (with voucher code) at Sevenoaks

The excellent LG E9 had already been reduced by £1000, so this additional £200 discount makes it a bit of a steal. In fact, that makes it the same price as the C9, which it matches for picture performance and comfortably beats for sound.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1249 (with voucher code) at PRC Direct

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the C9 above in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also shed £550 from its price since we tested it, making it a real tempter.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55in 2019 QLED TV for £2799 £1499 at John Lewis

Samsung's 2019 4K flagship has now dropped in price, with a huge discount of £1300 from John Lewis (and others). It's still a touch more expensive than the C9 OLED above, but for some the punchier picture, nicer operating system and brilliant One Connect feature might be worth the extra.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1399 £999 at Currys

The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money. In fact, the price has just dropped by an extra £200.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV £2999 £1279 at Amazon

The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right. While we'd recommend paying the extra for this year's model if you can, opting for the C8 will save you a little bit of cash and you'll still have a great TV.View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1199 at Crampton & Moore

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the C8 above, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B 55in OLED TV £2299 £1099 at Richer Sounds

We gave Panasonic's FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £799 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has just dropped yet again, so you can currently get a huge £900 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG8 55-inch OLED TV £2300 £1299 at Richer Sounds

If you're after a Sony OLED but can't stretch to the AG9 Master Series model, the AG8 could be the TV for you. It gets the X1 Extreme chip rather than the X1 Ultimate of the AG9, and that means it misses out on some of the most advanced picture processing features, but the core experience shouldn't be vastly different. It launched at £2300 so looks like great value with this big discount.View Deal

58-inch TV deals

Panasonic TX-58GX800B 4K HDR TV £799 £659 (with voucher code) at PRC Direct

The 58in version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £659 it's a real belter. Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (plus standard HDR10 and HLG, of course) combines with a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for an excellent, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal

65-inch TV deals

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1899 at PRC Direct

This 2019 LG OLED has fallen in price a lot since launch - the overall discount is currently sitting at £1400. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in 2019 QLED TV £3799 £2199 at Amazon

Until recently, Samsung seemed determined to match its Q90R's price to that of the LG C9 above. Right now, though, it's £200 more expensive. That said, it's still a brilliant TV that goes brighter than its OLED rival and has an even better smart platform that even includes the excellent Apple TV app. It's well worth your consideration.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q70R 65in 4K TV £1499 £1299 at Richer Sounds

This recent Award-winner has already shed £200 from its very reasonable launch price, making it even more of a mid-range marvel. If you like the sound of the Q90R but can't stretch your budget that far, the Q70R is an excellent compromise.View Deal

Sony KD-65XG9505 65in 4K TV £2199 £1499 at Richer Sounds

New for 2019, this Sony has just had its second big drop in price. Don't assume that means it must be a duffer, though - this is an excellent direct LED-backlit LCD model for the money, with a punchy, detailed picture and very good sound. LG's 2018 OLEDs (above) are the better buy while still available, but once they're gone this Sony will still be offering great value.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2999 at PRC Direct

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but this new £500 discount takes it to £1000 less than the original asking price.View Deal

77-inch TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA 77-inch OLED TV £7499 £5999 at Richer Sounds

The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount, and if you've got room for a 77-inch TV in your house you can currently save £1500 on this biggest version of the brilliant LG C9 OLED.View Deal

82-inch TV deals

