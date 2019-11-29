Here's the best Xbox One S deal of Black Friday

Good news! The best Xbox One Black Friday deal we've seen is now back online. But you might have to move fast...

Pick up this Xbox One S 1TB disc-less edition, complete with 3 loaded games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3), for a ridiculously-low, £99.

Xbox One S 1TB with 3 games £99 at eBay

Want the cheapest way to get your hands on an Xbox One? Go for the no-frills Digital Edition, which ditches the 4K Blu-ray drive in favour of downloads. Bag it with three games for just £99.View Deal

The One S, the cheaper of the two, is a capable box of tricks that offers quality gaming at a bargain price, including 4K Blu-ray playback as well as movie and music streaming.

The pricier Xbox One X ups the ante with immersive and native 4K gaming (unlike the upscaling Xbox One S), improved Blu-ray picture quality and support for streaming services such as Netflix.