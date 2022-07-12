Get a pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $85 off with this Prime Day deal

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, tons of wireless headphones deals are live, right now, across a ton of different retailers and not just Amazon. This includes the Beats Solo 3 Wireless (opens in new tab) on sale at Amazon right now for $114 or $85 off.

Not the most subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this saving, those shortcomings can be quickly overlooked, especially at a meaty $85 off.

We didn't find the Solo 3 Wireless the most competitive wireless headphones on the market at their original RRP of $199, but this hefty discount certainly helps their performance-per-dollar case. And if you like your music bold and upfront with good levels of energy, you might find these perfectly fitting companions.

They have an excellent feature list, too, which includes a massive 40-hour battery life. There are also extra benefits for iOS users, as there’s a seamless link with your iPhone; turn the headphones on and your iPhone will ask if you want to connect.

Given their attractive price and comfy fit, they should certainly make the shortlist of the fashion-conscious iPhone owner.

