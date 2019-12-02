Best Buy Cyber Monday sale offers free Echo Dot with Fire TV Stick 4K

In the Cyber Monday sales, you can now get an Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker and Fire TV Stick 4K video streamer bundle for just $47.98, which is the RRP price of the latter on its own. And, plot twist, not at Amazon.

Best Buy is offering the better-than-half-price Amazon device bundle, and it's ideal for anyone looking to start, or expand upon, a smart home system.

The best-value video streamer on the market, the Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos.

The Echo Dot, the latest of its kind, is the easiest, cheapest and best way to bring Alexa into your home. It works well on its own or can be nicely integrated into myriad other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and smart features just a command away. Pair it with the streamer and you can control it completely hands-free.

