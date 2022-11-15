The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022

Cyber Monday 2022 – the huge online sale that comes directly after Black Friday – is set for the 28th November. Ready for massive final reductions on TVs, soundbars, headphones and high-end hi-fi? Join us as we preview the big day and the best early Cyber Monday deals...

Cyber Monday is a big deal in retail. Analysts predict that 64% of people will shop on Cyber Monday in 2022 – a 42% increase from 2021. Amazon, Walmart and Target are set to offer the most popular Cyber Monday deals, with electronics and toys the biggest sellers.

Despite inflation, over 20% of shoppers expected are tipped to spend over $1000 on Cyber Monday 2022. Hardly surprising when you consider that it's not unusual to see some of the best OLED and QLED TVs discounted by more than 50 per cent.

We're also hoping to see some spectacular deals on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, some of the latest Apple iPads (including the new iPad Pro), and even video games consoles such the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED.

With prices already starting to tumble, read on for our minute-by-minute guide to all the latest Cyber Monday deals...

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $160 $90 at Amazon (save $70)

Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there.

55-inch TCL TV: $500 $188 at Walmart (save $312)

This TV comes packed with 4K/HDR support and Roku smarts for all your streaming service needs, and at just $188 with this early Cyber Monday deal, it looks like a stunning saving.

11-inch iPad Pro: $800 $750 at Amazon (save $50)

This powerful tablet can handle just about anything you can throw at it, from games to web browsing to even pro-grade programs like Photoshop. If you want one of the best tablet experiences out there, check out this iPad Pro sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $55 $35 at Amazon (save $20)

Amazon's high-end Fire TV Stick Max has plenty of streaming smarts, superb Alexa voice controls and responsive menus. It usually costs $55, but that's reduced by 20 dollars with this excellent deal.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28th, directly after Black Friday on 25th November.

How long will Cyber Monday 2022 last?

Just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday often stretches out longer than just 24 hours. Last year, we saw lots of Cyber Monday deals still live after 48- and 72-hours. A handful of deals tend to hang around for weeks after the big day, but it would be foolish to count on that happening. Prices of many a tech product are automatically programmed to bounce up the second the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday so if you see something that takes your fancy, it's best to strike while the iron's hot.

What is Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday' was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Cyber Monday has become one of the biggest sales of the year, partly due to the global lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. Cyber Monday spending hit $10.7 billion last year, thanks to a total of 97.3 million shoppers. According to Drive Research a staggering 64% of Americans plan to shop on Cyber Monday (November 28th, 2022). Which explains why the best Cyber Monday deals can sell out in the blink of an eye...

Where to get the best Cyber Monday deals?

The dominant names in retail, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, are already slashing prices in hopes of getting their registers ringing. Walmart is known for some of the cheapest TV deals you can buy, with some sets under $100. Target is another great place to find Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The big box retailer came up with one of the cheapest Nintendo Switch deals last year, so keep an eye out for possible reductions on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles this time around.

We won't forget the hi-fi and home cinema kit, so will be on the lookout for deals on B&W and KEF speakers, not to mention 4K and portable projectors, AVRs, turntables, CD players, amplifiers and more. Fingers crossed specialist audio and home theater retailers such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo will deliver some spectacular Cyber Monday hi-fi and home theater bargains – this year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners is a good place to start your search.

Are the Cyber Monday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Cyber Monday, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. It remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the weeks ahead of a Cyber Monday "price cut"; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where we come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be and LG OLED TV, Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless headphones, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Alexa and Echo smart home devices, Apple AirPods, Samsung smartphones or Apple iPads. That said, be prepared to compromise; a similar product of a similar quality might offer better value for money thanks to a Cyber Monday price cut.

To avoid any doubt, we'll always try to highlight when a product falls to its "lowest ever" price. That way, you can be sure that you don't end up the victim of the retail industry's Cyber Monday shenanigans.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: TVs

Samsung The Frame TV Save up to 31% at Samsung

The Frame 4K QLED TV (43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-inch) is certainly a conversation starter. As its name suggests, it borders a TV screen within a picture frame that can also display art. It's also a top-spec'd TV in itself, of course.

LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV $1299 $1097 at Amazon

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and was more tempting than ever with this discount.

LG OLED55C1 $1499 $1297 at Amazon (save $202)

This 55-inch TV is probably the best size for most people – not too big, not too small. It packs some of LG's finest picture smarts into a package that was discounted by $202.

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 $1500 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in some great features, including Dolby Vision support. A 65-inch OLED TV at this price would be something to get excited about come Cyber Monday 2022.

Samsung QN65QN90A 4K TV $2600 $1700 at Samsung (save $900)

Sometimes, the offer needs no further fanfare from us. It's a 4K flagship TV, so you're getting Samsung's Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K.

LG OLED65C1 $2499 $1797 at Amazon (save $703)

This 65-inch OLED was flying off the shelves last Black Friday and Cyber Monday and you can see why with this healthy $700 discount.

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 $1500 at Best Buy (save $1299!)

The Sony A8H provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment, plus Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices. The Acoustic Surface Audio technology means the whole screen is your speaker – clever.

Sony XR-65A80J 55in 4K OLED TV $2300 $1800 Best Buy (save £500)

This 2021 Sony OLED TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this excellent deal.

Samsung 75-inch QN75QN84A QLED TV $2800 $1900 at Best Buy (save $900)

There's big and then there's high quality and we suspect that this 2021 Samsung TV has both. Not one we've tested but Samsung's Mini LED-backed TVs have impressed this year. To bag a huge one like this for under $2000 was a bargain.

Sony XBR-75X950H 75-inch 4K smart TV $3500 $2340 at Amazon (save $1160)

(opens in new tab)This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. This was a great saving on a monster TV.

Hisense 55A6G 55in 4K UHD smart TV $430 $380 (save $50) at Walmart

4K UHD resolution? Check. Google Assistant? Indeed. Chromecast built-in? Affirmative. Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X? Yup. Decent OS? Android TV, meaning access to 700,000+ movies and shows all in one place. Clearance stock still available.

Samsung 65in The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV $4999 $3999 at Samsung (save $1000)

The Terrace is the first TV verified for 'Outdoor Visibility', which means this 'Full Sun' model is watchable even in direct sunlight. If you want to give your garden a state-of-the-art twist, look no further.

Sony XBR-65X900H $1399 $1198 at Amazon

One of Sony's most premium 2020 TVs, the X900H earned a stellar five out of five in our review. That was down to a killer combination of vibrant colors, excellent HDR handling and Sony's typically superb motion processing, making it one of the best TVs of its era.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Headphones

Beats Flex $70 $39 at Amazon (save $31)

A solid, decent-sounding set of entry-level wireless earbuds – and, as there's a wire between the earbuds, you’ll never worry about losing one. For those after an affordable, Apple-centric neckband design, the Beats Flex offers just the thing. Four stars

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $400 $219.98 at Amazon (save $180)

These superb-sounding noise-cancelling cans launched at $350 but, following their intense popularity, rose as high as $400. Last year, they dropped to nearly half price!

Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $248 at Amazon (save $102)

(opens in new tab)Some of our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-CH710N $180 $78 at Best Buy (save $102)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 or the newer XM5? These midrange wireless noise-cancellers from Sony could be just the ticket. A safe bet at this price, we'd say.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless $299 $125 at Walmart (save $175)

Not the most subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this saving, those shortcomings can be quickly overlooked.

AirPods Pro $250 $169.99 at Amazon (save $80)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Ideal for those who don't want to splash out on the pricier AirPods Pro 2. Four stars



Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $128 at Amazon (save $102)

While now surpassed by the XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still a decent buy – especially at a hugely discounted price. They combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

AirPods Max $549 $429 at Crutchfield (save $120)

The awesome AirPods Max are beautifully designed and superbly featured. A great buy for iOS users (many of the best features aren't compatible with Android devices). Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 at Walmart (save $50)

We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". So, what are you waiting for? Four stars

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $199 at Best Buy (save $80)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially at this low price. Five stars

Bose QuietComfort 45 $330 $279 at Amazon (save $50)

These impressive Bose wireless headphones (in Triple Black or White Smoke) are great on the go, offering amazing noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound.

Bose SoundSport Wireless $149 $129 at Walmart (save $20)

There was $20 off these wireless earbuds for active types, which will provide you with up to six hours of juice from a 2-hour charge. They're comfortable, too, with a fun, engaging sound and strong wireless performance.

JBL Reflect Flow $ 150 $70 at Walmart (save $81)

(opens in new tab)In our five-star review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 from the case.



Sennheiser CX 400BT $199 $81 at Amazon (save $119)

While slightly compromised in the features department (battery life is 20 hours), the CX 400BT are sonic marvels – and, at this price, hugely appealing.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Soundbars

B&O Beosound Stage $1899 $1615 at Amazon (save $285)

B&O's Beosound Stage promises exquisite design and plenty of Danish chic. It's fully featured too, with Dolby Atmos, 11 drivers, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, HDMI and more. The complete package!

Sennheiser Ambeo Sennheiser Ambeo $2500 $2000 at Crutchfield (save $500)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

Samsung HW-Q950A $1800 $1300 at Best Buy (save $500)

(opens in new tab)There are big savings to be had on Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4 channels deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound and the performance is huge and bombastic.

Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar $900 $497 at Samsung (save $403)

Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set including the Alexa voice assistant.

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $698 $399 at Samsung (save $299)

We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A (above), but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The perfect bargain.

Sony SF100 soundbar $128 $99 at Target (save $29)

Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay thanks to Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. Four stars.

Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $330 at Best Buy (save $270)

A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system.

JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass $350 $300 at Walmart (save $50)

JBL's entry-level 'bars are popular because they provide a big improvement to your TV's sound on a budget. The Bar 2.1 Deep Bass adds a wireless subwoofer to boot. It's a lot for this price.

Klipsch Cinema 600 $549 $449 at Crutchfield (save $100) This 3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer features Klipsch's signature wood finish and boasts seven drivers inside the main speaker, including three 1-inch soft-dome tweeters coupled to Tractrix horns for wide, cinematic dispersion.

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar $130 $80 at Best Buy (save $50)

Staying true to form, Roku's audio option is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged into your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss. We gave it four stars at $130. At just $80, it's a seriously tempting way to level up your TV's sound and smarts in one go.

Yamaha YAS-209 $349 $299 at Crutchfield (save $50) This is a soundbar capable of delivering big, weighty movie soundtracks with expertly placed and exciting surround effects, while also ensuring crucial elements such as dialogue are clear and well projected. There's also wifi and Bluetooth on board for easy streaming. Four stars

Last year's Best Cyber Monday deals: Projectors

BenQ TK800M 4K projector $1449 $1199 at Walmart

Here's a great deal on a 4K HDR projector. 3000 lumens of brightness, a 10:000:1 contrast ratio... and good customer reviews on Best Buy. Snap it up now.

BenQ TK850 4K HDR projector $1699 $1499 at Adorama

Not one we've tested but BenQ's HDR-PRO projectors offer an affordable and effective way of getting a 4K picture without breaking the budget. The TK850 is one of the higher-specced HDR-PRO machines and should bring a decent piece of DLP home cinema action into your living room.

Hisense Class L5 Series Laser TV $2700 $1800 at WWStereo

We've not had the pleasure of looking at the Hisense UST projector range but this 'laser TV', as the company calls it, looks like a decent entry point, especially with this discount. It can create a 100in 4K HDR picture and has both Android TV and a 2 x 15W speaker system built in.

Hisense L9G laser TV with screen $6500 $5000 at WWStereo

Not one we've tested but this UST projector deal is hard to ignore with such a large price cut. It uses three separate lasers to create a 120in 4K image and has a 40W Dolby Atmos sound system built in.

LG CineBeam HU80KA 4K projector $2700 $2397 at Amazon

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.

Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 $1599 at Amazon

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.

Samsung The Premiere LSP7T $3500 $2500 at Samsung

If the LSP9T below is a little big for your budget, Samsung's more reasonable UST offers a very decent compromise without having to miss out on the brilliant Tizen OS and the very handy aerial socket for terrestrial TV.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T $6500 $4997 at WW Stereo

This is one of the most premium UST projectors around at the moment. Bright enough to use for daytime viewing and, with both a smart platform and an aerial socket, it's fully kitted out for streaming services and live TV as well as any HDMI devices.

Sony VPL-VW715ES native 4K projector $10000 $8998 at WW Stereo

Pick up this five-star-reviewed native 4K projector with an impressive 10 per cent discount. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss.

Last year best Cyber Monday deals: Bluetooth speakers

Google Nest Audio $100 $60 at Best Buy – save $40

Google's smart speaker was cheaper than ever last year. This deal applied to all five finishes (Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand and Chalk), and came with an extended holiday return period in case you change your mind.

Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

(opens in new tab)The Google Home Mini is a dinky smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used as a wireless speaker or smart hub through which you can control other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house.

Sony SRS-XB12 (red): $60 $50 (save $10) at Walmart

This Bluetooth speaker boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Hi-Fi speakers

KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 $1699 at Amazon (save $400)

Former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the R3 are brilliant all-rounders. They’re expertly sonically balanced and work well across a wide range of systems.

Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth bookshelf speakers $499 $374 at World Wide Stereo (save $125)

Very well equipped active speakers by Klipsch that offer an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs.

Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speaker $280 $120 at Amazon (save $160)

Passive (unamplified) versions of the speakers above, these are Klipsch classics – and heavily discounted ones at that. A great buy at this price.

Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $149 at Crutchfield

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall.

Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers $170 $88 at Amazon (save $82)

Exceptionally well-reviewed on Amazon, these Sonys are budget three-way standmounters that are currently hugely discounted.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Turntables

Denon DP-400 $589 $499 at Crutchfield

Another record player we haven't tested ourselves, but Denon is a hugely respected audio brand so it could be worth trying this one out. The DP-400 has a built-in phono preamp and spins at 33 1/3, 45 and 78rpm – perfect for those older collections.

Fluance RT81 $350 $250 at Amazon (save $100)

The RT81 is an instantly likeable deck that won't let you down. It sounds good out of the box and can be easily upgraded at a later stage. A talented musical turntable.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: separates

Arcam SA10 stereo amplifier $999 $880 at World Wide Stereo (save $120)

The SA10 gives you 50 watts of power per channel, a Toslink optical connector and two digital coaxial inputs, and three stereo analog RCA inputs. For vinyl enthusiasts, there's a dedicated phono input, plus a built-in DAC. It's an all-in-one system with a lot of appeal.