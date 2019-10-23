Cyber Monday 2019: everything you need to know

As the days get shorter, Cyber Monday gets closer, and when it comes to that next big (or small) tech purchase, you really should be thinking about the Monday at the end of the big shopping weekend.

Why? Well, Cyber Monday is arguably the world's biggest shopping event, especially in the US, where it has overtaken Black Friday in terms of popularity for both retailers and consumers. Wherever you are in the world, local and online retailers will be running special sales, so you can expect discounts on everything from TVs to headphones, speakers to soundbars. You name it, there will be Cyber Monday deals.

On this page we're turning our full attention on to Cyber Monday. So, when is Cyber Monday 2019? What is Cyber Monday anyway? And are the Cyber Monday sales really any good? Read on for our A-Z of Cyber Monday 2019...

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Black Friday's partner in crime, this year Cyber Monday, will fall on Monday 2nd December – good news for those who don't believe in buying Christmas presents until December!

Cyber Monday doesn't just see the continuation of Black Friday deals (although naturally there is a lot of that). We can expect new deals to go live at midnight and run until the end of the day.

What is Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday' was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Consumer electronics is unsurprisingly one of the most popular product categories, alongside groceries and clothing. Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot, Bose noise-cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling tech products in the UK and US.

The Cyber Monday shopping event shows no sign of slowing down either, with online and high-street retailers promising another year of big discounts on a wide range of products.

How long will Cyber Monday last?

Well, Black Friday is of course strictly 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

The Cyber Monday deals inevitably stretch out into the rest of the week ('Tech Tuesday', anyone?). We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals each for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Are the Cyber Monday deals any good?

Cyber Monday hasn't quite captured the UK's imagination in previous years, though there's still a clear uptick in shopping activity. But in the US, it's much more popular. For that reason, the Cyber Monday US deals tend to be much stronger.

There are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers. And it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. So do look out for that trick.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash. If you don't see it on our pages, chances are it's not worth your time.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be a premium pair of wireless headphones, a discounted OLED TV or a great pair of stereo speakers. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and where has the best Cyber Monday price.

What Cyber Monday deals can you expect?

With Prime Day (and actually Black Friday 2018) still fresh in our minds, we can of course imagine the deals that will run across the weekend, not to mention the early Cyber Monday deals that begin in the days (weeks, even) building up to the actual date. And if previous years are anything to go by we can expect quality as well as quantity!

Last year we saw half-price Sony, Beats and AKG headphones, big savings on an Award-winning Denon amp, big TV discounts and 30% off Amazon Echo and Fire devices. Similar deals appeared during this year's Amazon Prime Day too, so it's likely we'll see more of the same hefty discounts on similar popular products.

The Sonos One will be two years old come Cyber Monday, so could we finally see it slip under its best-ever price? We'd eat an HDMI cable if Apple's AirPods weren't reduced, and OLED TV deals are bound to be plentiful.

Games consoles are always a big draw, too, and with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett around the corner, expect to see plenty of Cyber Monday PS4 and Xbox deals.

As for the retailers, expect big deals from the US shopping giants such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart, with specialists such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo delivering audio and home theater products. In the UK, look out for Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks for the best consumer electronics deals.

The best early Cyber Monday deals

Why wait until November to start saving money? The cut-throat consumer electronics market means there are always deals to be had.

While the biggest brands, such as Apple and Sonos, try to keep their products at a premium all through the year, you'll find 4K and OLED TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones and plenty more besides at knockdown prices throughout the year.

We've done the hard work, so you don't have to, and rounded-up some of our favourite deals right now.

Cyber Monday TV deals

(Image credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

A handful of Philips 4K LCD and OLED TVs – both big and small – have featured in the last few online shopping events, so we'd safely bet they will pop up for Black Friday 2019.

LG OLEDs are also regularly in the spotlight – we could see lowest-ever prices on the last of 2018 OLED stock, and the 2019 models will have been around long enough to be subject to some serious discounts too.

Now that the likes of Hisense and TCL are competing in the UK with big-screen 4K TVs at dirt-cheap prices (we're talking 55in TVs for under £300), it's likely that rivalry will re-emerge. We expect anyone looking for such a telly will be rubbing their hands together come the end of November.

Cyber Monday headphone deals

(Image credit: Sony)

Perhaps the most prolific tech category in Cyber Monday deals, headphones will feature in their thousands.

There'll be everything from budget in-ears and on-ears to premium noise-cancellers and wireless buds, and we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for top models such as the Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the true wireless Sony WF-1000XM3. If the stars align we could see the lowest price yet on Apple AirPods.

Cyber Monday hi-fi deals

(Image credit: B&W)

You'll see the odd great hi-fi deal on the likes of Amazon, but specialist retailers such as Crutchfield, Magnolia at Best Buy, and World Wide Stereo in the US, as well as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks in the UK, are a better bet over Cyber Monday.

Many recognisable brands will no doubt feature, and expect to see What Hi-Fi? Award winners and five-star products, from speakers to streamers.

Cyber Monday home cinema deals

And what about home cinema? With soundbars and soundbases hitting saturation point, we're sure to see plenty of tempting discounts. And for those of us still wanting the ultimate audio and video performance, we will be on the hunt for savings on speaker systems, projectors and Blu-ray players. Read on for the best AV deals around right now.

Cyber Monday Sonos deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

Black Friday is not only a great time of the year to find a Sonos deal but one of the only times! The multi-room mogul has a bigger catalogue of speakers, soundbars and other audio products than ever, and we can predict deals across individual and bundle products. They'll likely be small savings – 10 per cent off here, 20 per cent off there – but any discount on Sonos kit is welcome.

Cyber Monday Apple deals

Almost as rare as Sonos deals: Apple deals. For Black Friday 2018 we had discounted iPhones, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks Apple Watch, and the HomePod, as well as free gift cards with some purchases. Naturally we're expecting more of that this year.