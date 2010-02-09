Our review sample arrived last week and we'll be publishing a full test in the April 2010 issue of the magazine, on sale March 10th.

Just to recap, the 650BD will handle Blu-ray, DVD, DVD-Audio, SACD and HDCD discs. It supports all the latest high-definition audio formats, and uses 24/192kHz DACs.

There's onboard decoding for Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Master Audio and DTS-HD High Resolution Audio in stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 variants.

The player is Profile 2.0 as standard, upscales standard-definition sources to 1080p and has dual USB ports so users can enjoy music, photos and videos transferred from their computers.

A Set-Up Wizard is designed to make calibration easier, and the player has redesigned wraparound casework and a thicker front panel to match the new Azur 650R multichannel receiver. Energy consumption in standby is said to be less than 1W.

