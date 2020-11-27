Black Friday headphones deal: Sennheiser over-ears at Amazon all-time low of $99

Amazon's Black Friday headphone deals are coming in hot, and this deal on the Sennheiser HD 599 headphones is no exception.



For the first time since early January, the HD 599 have returned to an Amazon all-time low price of $99.95 – a 50 per cent saving on the original MSRP. You don't always get big brands paired with low prices, so if you're after an open-back pair of over-ear headphones these are worth your consideration.

Sennheiser HD 599: $199.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $100: The HD 599 are open-back headphones so be prepared for sound leakage – and a lovely open, spacious soundstage. Their velour ear cushions and padded headband should do the trick where comfort is concerned. And just look at those Amazon customer reviews!

Although the HD 599 are a few years old now, they still feature a sophisticated sound and build quality that's ever-present in Sennheiser headphones.



Emphasis is on comfort with the HD 599, from their around-ear open-back design to the velour-covered ear cushions and padded headband. Enjoy hours-long jam sessions with your favorite tunes without getting a headache. They come with two detachable cables – a 3m with 6.3mm jack and a 1.2m with 3.5mm jack.

As for the audio quality, the HD 599 have aluminium voice coils for high efficiency and low distortion. They're sit above the HD 998, which we found smooth, rich, punchy and dynamic (albeit not the most attacking headphones we've heard). If the HD 99 have a similar approach, which is likely, they'll no doubt sound very pleasant.

At under $100, the Sennheiser HD 599are a tempting punt indeed if you're seeking a quality pair of comfortable open-back headphones on a budget. We doubt they'll be at this price or very long so act fast.

