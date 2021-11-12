Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: save big with these early electronics deals

If you've ever shopped on Amazon, especially over the Black Friday period, you'll know there are literally hundreds of deals to be had on a huge range of tech products, from cheap Bluetooth headphones to 4K TVs. And guess what? While Black Friday 2021 isn't technically here yet, the Black Friday deals on Amazon are! And there are already some excellent ones that will be hard to beat.

So where do you start? That's where we come in. We've rummaged through the enormous online store and selected the best Black Friday deals on Amazon, featuring TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, Alexa devices, hi-fi and home cinema products, and more.

Read on for our round-up of the best Amazon Black Friday deals live right now...

Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $25 at Amazon

One of the best video streamers around, now half price! The Fire TV Stick 4K supports the usual video apps, as well as the latest AV formats, including 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. It comes with an Alexa remote too.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 $25 at Amazon

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. Get it without the smart plug for $19.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (refurbished) $29 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (refurbished) $29 $24 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire TV Stick on the market can be yours for even less if you don't mind a refurbished model. This video streamer offers Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max apps and supports HD, HDR streaming.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): $80 Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): $80 $40 at Amazon

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a 5.5-inch video screen? Of course you do. The first-gen Echo Show 5 (now succeeded by Gen 2) is a great addition to the household, now very heavily discounted.

TV deals

Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV $450 Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV $450 $330 at Amazon

A 50-inch 4K LED TV with built-in Fire TV offering access to the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, plus Alexa voice control. This is a lot of screen and smarts for not a lot of money.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch $520 Amazon Fire TV 55-inch $520 $380 at Amazon

Yes, Amazon now has its own TVs! They are well spec'd, supporting 4K, HDR10 and unsurprisingly based on Fire TV platform, which offers access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch OLED TV $2500 LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch OLED TV $2500 $1797 at Amazon

A 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award winner and our favourite TV for gaming, this 65-inch OLED is now even more attractive thanks to a price drop. Expect the full works – 4K, OLED, Dolby Vision/Atmos, voice control and HDMI 2.1 features. Oh and an awesome picture.

TCL 40-inch Roku 1080p LED TV $350 TCL 40-inch Roku 1080p LED TV $350 $230 at Amazon

If you're looking for a small TV for a second room, this 40-inch TCL may just be the ticket, with built-in Roku offering access to video apps. Can be voice-controlled when connected to a separate Alexa device.

Samsung 70-inch Q60A QLED TV $1350 Samsung 70-inch Q60A QLED TV $1350 $998 at Amazon

Samsung's entry-level gateway to its premium QLED (quantum dot) TVs, this offers big-time tech at a big-screen size. For less than $1000, this TV's a very decent punt.

LG OLED48A1 4K OLED TV $1200 LG OLED48A1 4K OLED TV $1200 $897 at Amazon

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. This deal includes 6 months free access to HBO Max.

LG 48 CX Series OLED $1599 LG 48 CX Series OLED $1599 $1397 at Amazon

The first 4K OLED smaller than 50 inches is also the very best TV smaller than 50 inches that we’ve ever tested. So that makes any saving worthy of highlighting. It has the same brilliant picture quality and feature set of LG’s flagship OLEDs in a smaller, more manageable form. It has dropped to a new low price for September.



Sony X950H 75in 4K smart TV $3499 Sony X950H 75in 4K smart TV $3499 $2598 at Amazon

This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven at thanks to a $901 discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV.

Headphone deals

Panasonic RZ-S500W $180 THE BEST BUDGET TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS Panasonic RZ-S500W $180 $130 at Amazon

Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $399 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $399 $248 at Amazon These superb-sounding wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and we've never seen them discounted by this much before. Five stars

Apple AirPods Pro $250 Apple AirPods Pro $250 $190 at Amazon

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Now, they're even better thanks to spatial audio support, and this is the lowest price we've seen them at for a long while. Four stars



Sony WF-1000XM3 $200 Sony WF-1000XM3 $200 $128 at Amazon

While now surpassed by the WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still great buys – especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Beats Powerbeats Pro Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $150 at Amazon

At this price, the Pros aren't bad options at all for sporty types. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at.

Sony WH-1000XM3 $330 Sony WH-1000XM3 $330 $214 at Amazon

These superb wireless Sony noise-cancellers may now have a successor in the form of the new (pricier) WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price.

Bose QC 35 II $299 Bose QC 35 II $299 $179 at Amazon

Impressive wireless noise-cancelling smart headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that of them at their original price. At over $100 off, they're an even better option now if you can't stretch to the pricier, newer QC45.

Sennheiser HD 450BT $200 Sennheiser HD 450BT $200 $100 at Amazon

These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $100 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support.

Sony WH-CH710N $180 Sony WH-CH710N $180 $78 at Amazon

Few headphones offer such an appealing feature-set for the price. When you consider their musical, detailed sound and their generous 35-hour battery, the WH-CH710N cans are a great deal at Amazon right now.

$149 Bose SoundSport Wireless $149 $129 at Amazon

Excellent wireless (although not true wireless) earbuds for active types, so any discount is most welcome. They sound great, fit very well and provide you with up to six hours of juice from a two-hour charge.



Hi-fi and home theater deals

Sony SRS-XB12 $58 Sony SRS-XB12 $58 $35.83 at Amazon

This colourful Sony Bluetooth portable speaker is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end heft. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. And at this price, why not buy two!

JBL Xtreme 2 $350 JBL Xtreme 2 $350 $220 at Amazon

When we reviewed this larger portable Bluetooth speaker, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". Now succeeded by the pricier Xtreme 3 but still excellent value for money.

KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 $1699 at Amazon

Former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the R3 are brilliant all-rounders. They’re expertly sonically balanced and work well across a wide range of systems.

Sony SSCS5 $170 Sony SSCS5 $170 $88

Exceptionally well-reviewed on Amazon, these Sonys are budget three-way bookshelf speakers that are currently hugely discounted.

Onkyo TX-8220 $349 Onkyo TX-8220 $349 $249 at Amazon

This stereo receiver features two powerful amplifiers, digital audio inputs for TV and BD/DVD player connection, analog inputs for your audio devices and built-in Bluetooth connectivity. There is even a dedicated phono input for your vinyl record player. And you can make a $100 saving.

Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 $300 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.