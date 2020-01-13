Best wireless headphones for TV 2020: budget and premium

Best wireless headphones for TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best wireless headphones for TV you can buy in 2020.

If you like to watch TV late at night, a pair of wireless headphones could be just the ticket. That way you can enjoy car chases and concerts at full volume – without waking the neighbours.

Unfortunately not all over-ear, on-ear and in-ear wireless headphones are suited to TV programmes and movies, so it's important to choose wisely. One issue when using wireless headphones with a TV is a small, but annoying one: lag between what you see on screen and what you hear. This is due to latency: the time it takes the sound to travel from the source to the headphones.

The good news is that Bluetooth codecs have steadily improved latency and squashed most of the issues. The latest version of Bluetooth (5.0) should ensure a great match between audio and video and has a 40m indoor range, compared to Bluetooth 4.2's 10m range.

Of course you'll also have to make sure your TV is capable of transmitting audio wirelessly over Bluetooth.

Some Bluetooth equipped TVs offer their own audio delay settings, which can help you marry up picture and sound. If your TV doesn't have Bluetooth built-in and you attempt to use an external Bluetooth dongle through its audio output, this could introduce lip-sync issues.

Aside from good wireless performance, you'll want to consider things such as comfort, battery life and weight (since you'll be wearing them for extended periods). And if you live in a noisy household, you might want to opt for a pair of wireless headphones with noise cancelling tech. They cost a bit more, but you'll be able to enjoy your favourite shows in peace.

So what are the best wireless headphones for TV? To save you a lot of time and hassle, we've reviewed and rated all the best models below, ranging from budget to blow-out. Read on to upgrade your TV viewing experience.

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Premium wireless headphones, perfect for late-night TV. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 5.0 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Built-in mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 255g Reasons to Buy Detailed dynamic sound Clever, intuitive features Great noise-cancelling, battery life Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel fiddly at first $278 View at Walmart

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most comfortable pairs of over-ears we’ve tested – and an ideal choice for movie marathons. They also sport Bluetooth 5.0, meaning they have an outstanding 40m indoor range. The quick-charging battery will come in handy too: a ten minute charge returns five hours of playback. The open, spacious soundstage provides plenty of room for sparkling vocals, ensure clear dialogue that can be heard above explosions or sound effects. If you're looking for a stereo home cinema experience that fits on your head, these talented Bluetooth cans should be top of your list.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

2. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Superb noise-cancellers that enhance Sennheiser's reputation. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 5.0 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 305g Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Uncompetitive battery life $199.99 View at Crutchfield.com

Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless headphones are renowned in the wireless world, and this third instalment does the range proud. Three noise-cancelling modes give you plenty of choice, and there are loads of features to play with (they can be tracked using the third-party Tile app, for instance). Performance is better than ever, which is no idle boast given the pedigree of the Momentum family - the level of clarity and rhythm are off the chart, while all-day comfort makes them a great choice for any telly watcher.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony WF-1000XM3 These talented true wireless earbuds work wonders with your TV. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (24hrs with charging case) | Built-in mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 17g Reasons to Buy Musical sound Good noise-cancelling Excellent battery life Snug fit Reasons to Avoid No volume controls No aptX HD support $228 View at Walmart

Sony's finest true wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, so they handle video and dialogue with aplomb. Rather than relay sound from one earbud to the other, their wireless tech transmits sound to the left and right ears simultaneously. In other words, what you see on screen should match what you hear. Dripping with features, they pack an awful lot into a small package including state-of-the-art noise-cancelling tech and intuitive touch controls. And just like Sony's over-ear wireless headphones, they sound wonderfully musical, natural and expressive. If you prefer the convenience of earbuds for, say, watching TV in bed, these are hard to beat.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: AKG)

4. AKG Y50BT Great-sounding headphones that won't break the bank. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: 4.0 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Built-in mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 199.4g Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity, detail and dynamics Easy to use Comfortable Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $117.88 View at Amazon

You'll be delighted to discover that these dynamic on-ear cans offer great wireless audio for the money. Features, design and build quality are superb. Blessed with an impeccable sense of timing, they're capable of reproducing a thrilling level of detail. Planning to watch back-to-back movies? The soft ear pads are extremely comfortable to wear although over-ears will give you a slightly tighter seal. Given that you can pick up a pair of Y50BTs for less than £80, they're a no-brainer for buyers on a tight budget.

Read the full review: AKG Y50BT

(Image credit: Eric Jones at Jones Studio Ltd)

5. Grado GW100 The kings of open-back headphones go wireless. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: 4.2 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 15hr | Built-in mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 312g Reasons to Buy Clean, transparent, lively sound Solid, compact build Foolproof operation Reasons to Avoid Sound a bit bright No in-line remote Short battery life $249 View at BHPhoto

Grado is best known for its stay-at-home headphones - with an open-backed design, they give plenty of room for the audio to breathe, and so sound fantastic. The downside? Everyone can hear what you're listening to, so they're strictly for at-home listening. This is its first ever Bluetooth pair, and as such, expectations are high.

Unsurprisingly, Grado has stuck with the open-backed design, meaning these aren't for your everyday commute. While that will annoy some, many - us included - will think the awesome sound quality is a more than worthy tradeoff. Wear them while pottering around at home, and you'll have an experience unlike any other wireless headphones we've ever tested, with a glorious spaciousness to the audio that no other wireless pair can match. Buy them and elevate your TV watching to another level.

Read the full review: Grado GW100

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

6. Sennheiser Momentum Free Wireless earbuds well-suited to TV viewing. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 4.2 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 12hr | In-line mic/remote: Yes | Weight: 40g Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity Powerful, musical performance Excellent dynamics Reasons to Avoid Call quality could be better Slightly harsh top end $199.95 View at Musician's Friend

These sleek, simple in-ears have a short cable connecting the wireless earbuds to each other. They're comfortable enough for extended viewing and support aptX Bluetooth too. We tested them with a range of video sources (including BBC iPlayer and Sky Q) and didn't experience any obvious delays between sound and video. An impressive level of detail, clarity and refinement, combined with the convenience of wireless technology, makes these an excellent option for TVs and tablets.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Free

(Image credit: Sony)

7. Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Sony noise-cancellers for under £100. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 4.1 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 35hr | In-line mic/remote: No | Weight: 240g Reasons to Buy Detailed, musical performance Punchy, weighty bass Impressive battery life Reasons to Avoid Rudimentary noise-cancelling $67 View at Adorama

Sony's affordable noise-cancellers offer comfortable wireless performance for less than £100 – no mean feat. You get 35 hours of battery life, and a 10-minute charge will provide enough juice for an hour. Rich, weighty and packed with bass, they're nicely-suited to energetic, fast-paced Hollywood blockbusters. Other, pricier wireless headphones offer more impressive noise-cancelling tech, but if you want a pair of top-quality wireless headphones to use with your TV that won't break the bank, the WH-CH700Ns should be on your list.

Read the full review: Sony WH-CH700N

(Image credit: AKG)

8. AKG Y500 Wireless Crowd-pleasing Bluetooth headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 4.2 | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 33hr | Inline mic/remote: Yes | Weight: 230g $6.25 View at Samsung

These impressive all-rounders are durable, stylish and extremely comfortable to wear around the house. Despite being pocket-sized, they offer spacious, rhythmic sound and great battery life (five minutes fast-charging gives an hour's worth of play time). A handy button on the ear cup connects you to your smartphone's voice assistant, and when you slip them off, the Y500s automatically pause music. Packed with features and easy to control, the Y500s a good option for both movies and music.

Read the full review: AKG Y500 Wireless

(Image credit: Bose)

9. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Tried and trusted noise-cancelling, Bluetooth headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 4.1 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Built-in mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 240g Reasons to Buy Detailed sound Impressive noise-cancellation Google Assistant built-in Reasons to Avoid Tough competition at this price $264.99 View at Amazon

The QC35 IIs have a lot going for them, including class-leading noise-cancelling and a rich, warm, detailed sound. Bose designed them with long-haul travel in mind, so they're light and ultra-comfy. They don't support the latest version of Bluetooth, but they do have plenty of other talents. Can't quite remember the name of that bit part actor? These headphones have a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, instantly granting you the answer to almost any movie trivia question. They read out text messages too, so you can stay in the loop – without having to fish around for your phone.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort 35 II

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

10. Audio Technica ATH-M50xBT Classy wireless headphones with long battery life. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 5.0 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 40hr | Inline mic/remote: Yes | Weight: 310g Reasons to Buy A good listen Long battery life Comfortable Reasons to Avoid A touch bass-heavy No active noise-cancelling Make your ears warm $195 View at Walmart

These impressive performers are blessed with the latest version of Bluetooth, granting them an indoor range of 40m and low latency (no lag between what you see on screen and what you hear). Noise-cancelling tech is absent, but the plush ear pads make an effective barrier between you and the outside world. A full charge of seven hours will return a whopping 40 hours of playback too; unless you're a telly addict that should be enough juice for a full week's viewing. Want to know whether the film you're watching won Best Picture at the Oscars? A button allows access to the voice assistant on your phone (Siri, Google Assistant, etc). A great listen – and decent bang for your buck.

Read the full review: Audio Technica ATH-M50xBT