How to watch Now and Then free on Apple TV+ – new bilingual murder-mystery drama

Now and Then – Apple's TV bilingual murder mystery starring Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira – is being hailed as the new Big Little Lies. In the mood for a haunting flashback or two? Now and Then arrives on on Apple TV+ from Friday 20th May.

Watch Now and Then Season premiere: Friday 20th May 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial Cast: Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz Season finale: Friday 24th June 2022

Now and Then, which is set in Miami and shot in both Spanish and English, starts with a group of drunken college students on a beach. But when the partying leads to a fatal crash, the group are forever changed by a slew of dark events.

Now, some 20 years later, the remaining five members of the group are forced back together – reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Sounds good? The critics agree, calling Apple TV's arty take on I Know What You Did Last Summer a "captivating crime thriller", and heaping praise on Marina de Tavira's "sultry" performance.

The first three episodes of Now and Then debut globally on 20th May 2022.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Episode 1 – Friday 20th May 2022

Episode 2 – Friday 20th May 2022

Episode 3 – Friday 20th May 2022

Episode 4 – Friday 27th June 2022

Episode 5 – Friday 3rd June 2022

Episode 6 – Friday 10th June 2022

Episode 7 – Friday 17th June 2022

Episode 8 – Friday 24th June 2022

Now and Then official trailer

Now and Then is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month.

The first three episodes become available on 20th May 2022. The next five episodes air weekly, every Friday, ending with the season finale on 24th June 2022.

