Snap up the five-star, Award-winning LG C4 for only £589

Looking for a perfectly sized TV for that spot in your living room, kitchen, or bedroom? If so, we recommend the 42-inch version of the LG C4 because of its excellent picture quality and slew of useful features.

Even better, you can get it right now at Amazon for only £589. We tested the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV when it cost £1400, so you'll be saving an incredible £811 on the launch price.

We were so impressed by the C4 that we not only gave it five stars but also crowned it with a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. To see it at less than half the price is remarkable.

LG C4 42-inch: was £1,400 now £589 at amazon.co.uk Save an unbelievable £811 on one of the best 42-inch TVs out there. This size is perfect for smaller living rooms or for anyone who wants a top-quality TV in their snug, kitchen, or bedroom. Furthermore, it makes a great gaming monitor alternative thanks to its HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

The 42-inch C4 may be LG's smallest OLED TV, but it sure is mighty. In our LG C4 review, we say, "It delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals."

It has a dynamic but accurate picture, solid motion handling, and excellent gaming specifications. In fact, for gaming, it has the same specification as its larger siblings, which means you get four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM supported.

You will also find support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over the HDMI eARC. These features give the C4 an edge over other gaming monitors, as does the built-in webOS smart platform, which features support for a range of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video.

Of course, with a smaller OLED TV, there are some caveats. We didn't find the audio to be the best, and picture-wise the colours weren't quite as warm as on its larger C4 siblings. But these are small caveats, and we reported, "Trust us when we say that you won't find a better small OLED for the same price – just remember to budget for a soundbar as well if you want the best experience possible." Well, at now almost half off, we're pretty sure you'll have a little extra budget left over.

MORE:

These are the best TV deals for 2025

Our picks of the best 43-inch, best 42-inch and best 40-inch TVs

We rate the best gaming TVs available right now