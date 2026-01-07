If you're a movie fan or gamer who wants professional-grade accuracy without paying OLED prices, then take a look at the Panasonic W90A, which is on sale for just £449 at Richer Sounds.

That's a £750 saving on the launch price and £250 cheaper than the price we tested it at. We rated it a four-star TV, finding it to be a solid performer across the board.

The TV is known for its ‘as the director intended’ picture quality, which prioritises skin-tone accuracy and natural colour grading rather than forcing vibrancy. As a result, the W90A is one of the best Panasonic TVs on the market and an absolute steal at this price.

Save 63% Panasonic W90A 55-inch TV: was £1,199 now £449 at Richer Sounds Rich and authentic colours, a solid three-dimensional picture, and reliable motion-handling are just three of the positive ways that we described the Panasonic W90A when we reviewed the TV in 2024. For added benefit, the TV also ships with the highly rated Amazon Fire TV operating system, which keeps you connected to all your favourite apps. Not bad for less than £450. Four stars

This is a pleasingly balanced performer from the Japanese home cinema giant. In our Panasonic W90A review, we were happy to praise it for its rich, authentic colours, three-dimensional picture, and reliable motion handling.

Sure, it doesn't feature the fancy Mini LED backlighting of its rivals, but its Full Array Local Dimming LED backlight is so well controlled that it isn't embarrassed when faced with Mini LED rivals.

Packed with features, the W90A runs on the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip, supports all four of the current TV HDR formats – HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – and there's Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, too.

For gamers, there's an impressive feature set, including 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support, as well as Dolby Vision gaming.

There are just two HDMI 2.1 ports on board, with one doubling as the set's eARC, but at this price, that's more than acceptable.

At just £449 at Richer Sounds, this is a huge saving on a really solid performer to which we awarded a respectable four stars. Consider this quite the bargain.

