The portable projector I use every day has crashed back down to its lowest ever price
Save £80 this Amazon Prime Day
As someone who doesn't have space for a huge TV screen, a small portable projector is a piece of AV kit that really appeals. It means I can project an impressively large image onto a projector screen that can easily adjusted. Picture performance also cannot be sacrificed, so the image must be punchy yet detailed.
At the moment, the portable projector that I have been reaching for on movie nights on the regular is the Xgimi MoGo 4 – a model that we awarded an impressive four-star rating in our review.
And there's good news! Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can pick up the projector for £429 at Amazon. That's a saving of £80 off its original price.
If you're a little short on space or are simply looking for a portable projector to take your home cinema experience on the go, this is a great option especially at such a great discount.
Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £429 at Amazon (save £80)
If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.
Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review
One of the biggest draws of the MoGo 4 is its incredibly compact and easy to use design. By twisting the body out, the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand.
There's also a small remote that is attached to the side of the projector, which is ideal for those taking it on-the-go who don't want to carry the larger remote in case it gets lost.
In terms of picture, the Xgimi projector provides a solid and impactful overall image. When watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes during testing, for example, we noted: "The MoGo 4 does a good job with the deep blacks, as well as making sure there is a decent amount of detail in the lighter shades."
The MoGo 4 uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual streaming suspects, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
On top of that, it runs HDR10 and supports both Bluetooth (5.1) and wi-fi connectivity. And, for such a compact model it manages to produce a reasonably detailed sound.
If you are looking for a small but mighty projector at a discount for casual movie nights, the MoGo 4 could be for you at this price.
MORE:
The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals
Here's our review of the Xgimi MoGo 4
Save £100 on Bose's five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds this Prime Day
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.