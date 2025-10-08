The portable projector I use every day has crashed back down to its lowest ever price

As someone who doesn't have space for a huge TV screen, a small portable projector is a piece of AV kit that really appeals. It means I can project an impressively large image onto a projector screen that can easily adjusted. Picture performance also cannot be sacrificed, so the image must be punchy yet detailed.

At the moment, the portable projector that I have been reaching for on movie nights on the regular is the Xgimi MoGo 4 – a model that we awarded an impressive four-star rating in our review.

And there's good news! Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can pick up the projector for £429 at Amazon. That's a saving of £80 off its original price.

If you're a little short on space or are simply looking for a portable projector to take your home cinema experience on the go, this is a great option especially at such a great discount.

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £429 at Amazon (save £80)

If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.

Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review

One of the biggest draws of the MoGo 4 is its incredibly compact and easy to use design. By twisting the body out, the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand.

There's also a small remote that is attached to the side of the projector, which is ideal for those taking it on-the-go who don't want to carry the larger remote in case it gets lost.

In terms of picture, the Xgimi projector provides a solid and impactful overall image. When watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes during testing, for example, we noted: "The MoGo 4 does a good job with the deep blacks, as well as making sure there is a decent amount of detail in the lighter shades."

The MoGo 4 uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual streaming suspects, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

On top of that, it runs HDR10 and supports both Bluetooth (5.1) and wi-fi connectivity. And, for such a compact model it manages to produce a reasonably detailed sound.

If you are looking for a small but mighty projector at a discount for casual movie nights, the MoGo 4 could be for you at this price.

