The KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers have hit their lowest price yet, with Richer Sounds offering the titanium grey finish for £1,499 – a substantial £700 reduction from the usual £2,199 asking price.

Note this discount applies exclusively to the titanium grey colourway, with the carbon black, mineral white (pictured above), and crimson red special edition finishes remaining at their full retail price.

With its neutral tone and innocuous colour, though, the titanium grey should still happily slot into many a home set-up without upsetting the decor.

As for why this is a deal worth considering? Well, the LS50 Wireless II earned a coveted five-star rating in our in-depth review, representing a significant upgrade over its already impressive predecessors.

These active speakers pack considerable advancements into their familiar and striking chassis, most notably KEF's innovative Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT).

This clever tech uses a maze-like plastic structure behind the tweeter to absorb 99 per cent of unwanted sound waves that would otherwise distort the forward output.

KEF has also implemented its 12th generation Uni-Q driver array, which places a 25mm aluminium tweeter within a 130mm aluminium mid/bass driver.

Power comes from dedicated amplification – 100W of Class A/B amplification for the tweeter and 280W for the mid/bass driver – ensuring these speakers have ample grunt for most listening environments.

The wireless connectivity has been refined, too. Unlike the original LS50 Wireless, these speakers operate without any physical cable connection between the left and right units, though an ethernet cable is included should you want to unlock higher-resolution playback up to 24-bit/192kHz.

(Image credit: KEF)

In wireless mode, the speakers can handle files up to 24-bit/96kHz, with peak support extending to 24-bit/384kHz and DSD256 when wired.

Streaming capabilities are comprehensive as well, with the KEF Connect app providing direct access to Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music, Qobuz, and Deezer.

The speakers also support AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, and are Roon Ready. Physical connectivity includes HDMI eARC – a welcome TV-friendly addition – alongside coaxial, optical and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs, plus dual subwoofer outputs.

In our review, we noted how these sonic advancements are clearly audible. The MAT technology delivers noticeable improvements in treble cleanliness, while mids sound cleaner-cut, and bass more defined compared to the originals.

The soundstage benefits from greater spaciousness and instrument separation too, making for a more captivating and less congested presentation across the frequency range.

At this reduced price, the LS50 Wireless II in titanium grey represents exceptional value for a pair of premium active speakers that combine serious sound quality with comprehensive streaming features and elegant design. Definitely one for your shortlist.

