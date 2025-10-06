The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) has dropped to £29.99 on Amazon, down from its usual £54.99 asking price.

This early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer brings the diminutive smart speaker tantalizingly close to its all-time low of £21.99, which it hit during the November sales last year.

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) earned a coveted five-star rating from us in our review, following in the footsteps of its accomplished 3rd and 4th Generation predecessors, and remains a useful buy if you're looking for something small, smart and good-sounding – especially with this £25 off deal.

Amazon Echo Dot deal

The Echo Dot (5th Generation) earned our full five-star rating when we reviewed it, and for good reason.

Amazon upgraded the speaker driver from 40mm to 44mm, and the difference is noticeable. During our testing, we were pleasantly surprised by how much sound this compact speaker manages to produce, with noticeably clearer vocals, deeper bass and more vibrant sound across the frequency range.

We threw some challenging tracks at it, including Greta Van Fleet's operatic Meeting The Master, and the little speaker handled the dynamics and range impressively well.

It particularly excels with upbeat material – Katy Perry's Hot N Cold practically bounced off the walls with energy, her vocals coming through clearly and authentically.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Echo Dot's smart features remain as comprehensive as ever, with Alexa providing voice-activated control for music playback, weather forecasts, alarms and compatible smart home devices.

The speaker supports practically all major music streaming services, including Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, and, naturally, the Amazon Music platform – though there’s still no YouTube music integration.

Build quality also punches well above the Echo Dot's weight class and price point. The spherical speaker features a small-knit mesh covering that sits tight to the frame, with a pleasingly solid construction that feels more premium than Apple's pricier HomePod Mini.

The wider base and non-slip rubber bottom help keep it firmly planted on shelves and surfaces, while the minimalist control layout – just four buttons atop the dimpled dome – makes perfect sense for a device you'll primarily interact with via voice commands.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Where the Echo Dot inevitably shows its limitations is with bass detail and maximum volume. The lower frequencies carry decent weight, though some detail gets lost in the mix, and pushing the volume towards the upper limits results in some distortion.

These are understandable compromises for a speaker of this size and price, and they don't detract from what is otherwise an excellent all-round package.

There is, of course, the newer generation Death Star-like Echo Dot Max to consider at £99.99 – though we’ve yet to put it through our review process at the time of writing.

At £29.99 though, this early Prime Big Deal Days offer makes the Echo Dot (5th Gen) a tempting bargain for anyone seeking a versatile, engaging smart speaker that delivers superb sound on a more than acceptable budget.

