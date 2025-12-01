It’s always great when a company builds on a winning formula, and the KEF LSX II wireless streaming speaker system is an excellent example of this.

The follow-up to the KEF LSX, a What Hi-Fi? Award winner in 2021, the LSX II system took home an Award of its own in 2023. With their excellent sound quality, extensive features, and stylish, compact design, they were highly deserving of it too.

For anyone looking for a delightful all-in-one speaker system this Cyber Monday, you can get a whopping £300 off these super speakers. The Cobalt Blue version can be had for £899 at Peter Tyson if you sign up for a free VIP account.

If this finish is not to your liking, however, the Carbon Black and Soundwave by Terence Conran Edition are also currently £120 off, while the Red version is down to £939 at Smart Home Sounds.

As the old saying goes, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ and that is exactly the attitude KEF have taken with several aspects of the LSX II.

Their stylish appearance is virtually identical to their predecessors, while they are also rear-ported and come with KEF’s 11th Generation Uni-Q driver, which consists of a 19mm aluminium tweeter and an 11.5cm aluminium mid/bass unit.

The system has amplification included in the speakers, with the total power amounting to a hefty 200W.

The result is a wonderfully well-rounded sonic performance with an expressive handling of dynamics.

During testing, we noted they were confident performers, deftly communicating the mood of the music being played. They have a “real sense of refinement and maturity without being showy”, with an inviting tonal balance that has ample warmth.

Given their compact size, the bass doesn’t delve too deep, but it’s “tight and controlled” with a “nice layer of texture on the surface of the notes”, too.

In order to enjoy their superb sound, the LSX II use KEF’s W2 wireless streaming platform, which acts as the gateway to connectivity options including wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth.

There are plenty of streaming possibilities, including Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal, while HDMI ARC, optical and USB-C inputs mean you can connect to a TV or laptop.

The speakers can also be connected via an Ethernet cable, which is required for full native playback of high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz PCM. DSD256 and MQA decoding are also supported.

Due to their compact size, the LSX II are best suited to desktops and smaller listening rooms. If you’re looking to fill a larger space and have the extra cash to spend, the KEF LS50 Wireless II are worth checking out for £1499 at Peter Tyson, a whopping £700 off their RRP.

Conversely, if you'd like something more affordable, the KEF LSX II LT are currently down to £699 at Amazon, but they have fewer connectivity options than their more expensive counterparts.

If you’re set on a wireless speaker system that can do it all, Cyber Monday is an excellent time to get a great deal on the award-winning LSX II, especially at the lowest-ever price of £899 at Peter Tyson.

