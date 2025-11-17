Calling all desktop fans! The Award-winning KEF LSX II LT speaker system has crashed to its lowest ever price
Black Friday has started early for this compact five-star speaker system
Size isn't always everything – as proved by the KEF LSX II LT.
The speaker system may be small in stature, but it definitely packs a sonic punch. So well, in fact, that we have awarded the KEF system a What Hi-Fi? Award for the three years running.
This definitely makes the LSX II LT appealing for desktops and smaller rooms – especially now that it's at its lowest price ever in an early Black Friday deal.
Get the five-star KEF LSX II LT for £699 at Smart Home Sounds – that’s a saving of £200.
With a cohesive, effortlessly balanced performance, full, well-formed bass, and a compact, desktop-size design, the KEF LSX II LT offers incredible value. And, at £699, it is now at the lowest price we've seen for this Award-winner.<p><strong>Deal only on green and white finishes
The KEF LSX II LT is a more-affordable variant of the similarly named KEF LSX II wireless speaker system, which launched at £1199.
Take a look at our KEF LSX II vs KEF LSX II LT guide to see the differences between the two – the original KEF LSX II packs a few extra features such as a wireless link between speakers, auxiliary input and a few colour options.
However, we are very impressed by the KEF LSX II LT, which manages to capture the core appeal of its sibling with only a few sacrifices.
Most importantly, the KEF LSX II LT offers the same confident, composed sound as its more expensive variant.
Our KEF LSX II LT review reads: “Whether played through the Award-winning LSX II or the LT, there’s a solidity, crispness and breadth of bass that all belie a streaming system of this size. We’re hooked.”
While there's no auxiliary input, there are still plenty of connectivity options on the LT, including a USB-C port, HDMI ARC port, an optical input and a subwoofer output.
The LSX II LT also uses KEF's all-encompassing streaming platform, offering connectivity via Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and internet radio.
The LSX II LT is also pretty much indistinguishable from the standard LSX II's 24 x 15.5 x 18cm size and design, making it one of the best computer speaker picks.
Getting KEF's signature sound as well as a raft of streaming features for less than £700 is an absolute bargain, especially as you won't need a separate amplifier, DAC or source component. Get the KEF LSX II LT now at Smart Home Sounds for £699.
