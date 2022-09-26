Why wait for Black Friday? Amazon confirms Prime Early Access Sale dates in October

So, the rumours were true. Amazon will run a second Prime Day sales event this year on Tuesday 11th October and Wednesday 12th October.

The 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale will take place in 15 countries – Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the US – and will be exclusive to Prime members. (Not a Prime member? Here's a 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab).)

Amazon says that the shopping event taking place six weeks before Black Friday and 10 weeks before Christmas will help people "spread out their seasonal spending".

You can expect "hundreds of thousands of deals globally", from tech electronics to everyday essentials. And three deals can be snapped up even sooner...

From 26th September, you can get three months (non-Prime members) or four months (Prime members) of free Amazon Music Unlimited (opens in new tab)

From 30th September, new and popular titles to rent or buy will be up to 50% off on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Speculation about a possible Prime Early Access Sale has been growing for some time. Back in July, the folks at Insider (opens in new tab) revealed that Amazon was plotting a "high-velocity" sales event to kick-start the holiday shopping in October, when online sales are typically slow.

Will the Prime Early Access Sale match up to Prime Day? It's too early to say, but it's not too early for new members to sign up for Amazon's free trial (opens in new tab) to take advantage of this second Prime Day sale. It's just a pity one 30-day free trial won't cover both this and Amazon's Black Friday sale!

