Unmissable Black Friday TV deal knocks new 65-inch Hisense 4K TV down to £499

Looking for a big TV for a low price? The Hisense 65AE7000FTUK could be just what you're after.

An Amazon exclusive, this 65-inch 4K TV has received a nice little discount in the Black Friday TV deals, taking its price down to just £499 at Amazon.

Any time a 65-inch TV drops this low is cause for celebration, and the 65AE7000FTUK looks like a better bet than most, thanks to its brand credentials and substantial spec sheet.

While there are some excellent 65-inch TVs on sale for Black Friday, at the time of writing the best ones seem to be at the premium end of the market, so this offer on a cheaper TV is most welcome for those who want to go big but are on a budget. If your living room would better suit a slightly smaller set, note that the 55-inch version of this TV is also down to £369 at Amazon.

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV £550 £499 at Amazon

If you're looking for a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money, this discount on the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK should be right up your street. This is a 4K HDR model with a full smart platform that includes all the big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.View Deal

As you'd expect, the 65AE7000FTUK supports the core HDR10 and HLG HDR formats, but it also supports the more advanced HDR10+ format, which is the favoured advanced HDR format on Amazon Prime Video.

The VIDAA smart platform of course features the Prime Video app, as well as Netflix, Rakuten and Freeview Play, which is the gateway to all the UK catch-up apps (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Demand 5).

There's Amazon Alexa voice control compatibility, too.

For this very low price, this looks like a whole lot of TV.

MORE:

Huge Black Friday TV deal: brilliant LG CX OLED down to its lowest ever price

AirPods Black Friday deals: cheapest UK prices

Best cheap Black Friday soundbar deals