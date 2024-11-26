This Panasonic is the cheapest OLED TV you can buy this Black Friday – and it’s not even close

If you had always dismissed getting an OLED TV because it seemed too far out of your price range, this incredible-looking Black Friday deal could change your mind.

The 42-inch Panasonic MZ700B is down to just £599 at Amazon, and the 48-inch is at just £649 at Amazon.

Let’s get the disclaimer out of the way – this isn’t a model that we’ve put through our comprehensive testing process, so we can’t vouch for its quality. However, we haven’t tested a bad OLED TV in years, and Panasonic has a reputation for producing some of the most cinematically authentic TVs on the market, so at this super-low price, we think the MZ700B is well worth a punt.

While we haven’t reviewed this model, OLED pretty much guarantees a certain degree of quality.

The fact it is a Panasonic TV is also a good sign. The brand focuses on delivering picture and sound “as the director intended”, meaning it has a pretty authentic approach to picture quality.

The MZ700B supports Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 and HLG, so you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to HDR content, and the Android TV operating system will grant access to lots of streaming apps – though it’s possible that BBC iPlayer isn’t on board.

There are also only three HDMI sockets and the TV doesn’t support 4K/120Hz or VRR. This means the model is not going to be a great choice for hardcore gamers, but if you are more of a casual player it could be the model for you.

If you want to snag an OLED TV at a killer price, get this deal while you can.

