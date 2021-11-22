This is the best 48-inch LG OLED TV deal you'll find on Black Friday

You can more or less guarantee that this is the cheapest and best 48in OLED TV deal you'll find on Black Friday. The LG OLED48A1 was £899 at launch earlier in the year. It dropped to £799 10 days ago. You can now pick it up in this Black Friday OLED TV deal for an astonishing £649!

The A1 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2021. It's not one we've reviewed but it simply can't be ignored with a price this low. Saving £250 on a small OLED is enormous. That's nearly 28 percent off the original price.

The LG OLED48A1 uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 picture processor as the B1 (just above in the 2021 LG TV range) and is still a very smart 4K HDR OLED TV with all the benefits of the apps and streaming services available on LG's webOS TV operating system.

Best OLED TV deal

LG OLED48A1 48in OLED TV £899 LG OLED48A1 48in OLED TV £899 £649 at BT Shop (save £250!)

Pick up LG's entry-level OLED for 2021 at its lowest-ever price. Not one we've tested but expect vibrant colours and deep blacks. There are no HDMI 2.1 sockets but it does still have eARC and ALLM.

The A1 doesn't feature all the same treats and technologies as the top-end LG OLEDs but it looks like a great way to get a taste of the action for a very reasonable outlay.

With eARC still onboard, it will be able to passthrough a Dolby Atmos signal to any Atmos-enabled soundbars or speakers that you attach. It's also compatible with the Dolby Vision dynamic HDR standard and Dolby Vision IQ, both of which should help squeeze out the best possible picture performance without you having to do much adjustment work.

The downgrades over those more premium OLED TVs are worth considering, though. The A1 uses a 60Hz rather than 120Hz panel, and it does without any HDMI 2.1 sockets. That makes it less well suited to next-gen gaming than its more premium siblings, but it could be an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

Of course, you could always buy the more premium LG OLED48C1 instead for £999 or the 'Product of the Year' TV because the superb Philips 48OLED806 is just £999 too.

