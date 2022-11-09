These five-star Sennheiser wireless headphones are $200 off ahead of Black Friday

Nothing beats a quality pair of active noise cancelling headphones; immersing yourself in crisp sound while blocking out the noisy world around you. Thankfully you can pick up a pair of five-star Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones to do just that with this insane early Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

The Momentum 3s are currently $200 off their $399.98 retail price, with a sale price of $199.98 - that's practically half price. Available in both Black and Sandy White colorways to suit your style, the Momentums mix a classy aesthetic with top-notch sound. Although they are a few years old now, they have only just been succeeded by the Momentum 4s which featured a radical redesign.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 3 $399.98 $199.98 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Sennheiser's Momentum 3 wireless ANC headphones are an admirable set of Bluetooth over ears. We complemented their energetic presentation and stellar noise cancelling in our review, and they still hold up even with the newer Momentum 4s now on the market.

The Momentum 3s blend premium metal and leather construction with class-leading sound and noise canceling capabilities, alongside a comprehensive feature set to create a pair of headphones that impress all around. The Momentums power off when folded to conserve power and connect automatically when unfolded to your paired devices.

They also feature an auto-pause function when they detect an earcup being removed, as well as a transparency mode so you can hear the world around you when you're not canceling it out.

You'll find all other modern conveniences on the Momentum 3s like USB-C charging, 3.5mm headphone port for wired connection, and it even comes with a snazzy grey carrying case to keep your headphones protected when you're on the move.

The only drawback we saw with the Momentums was the lackluster battery life, although it was certainly not a deal breaker. At this price point, you'd be hard-pressed to find a pair of competitive ANC wireless cans, with offerings from Sony and Bose currently sitting at around $340.

We can't say for certain if this is the ultimate Black Friday deal, however, it's an incredibly tempting price for an excellent set of headphones so we couldn't let it slide without drawing attention to this deal. Keep your eyes peeled for more Black Friday deals coming later this month.

MORE:

Read the full Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless review

Check out the best active noise cancelling headphones

Find more great wireless headphone deals