There's £200 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones around, and it's announced Black Friday deals on some of its marquee handsets.

Top billing goes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which gets £200 off the 256GB model. That takes it from £1199 to £999.

Black Friday Samsung S21 Ultra deal

£1199 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra £1199 £999 at Samsung (save £200)

This deal is on the 256GB model, but the 128GB is reduced too, down by £180 to £969. The Ultra is the biggest and best member of the S21 family, making it one of the most capable smartphones around.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is top dog in the S21 family. It has a bigger screen than the standard S21 (a whopping 6.8 inches to the S21's 6.2 inches), and which is also more advanced. The cameras are also much more powerful – there's a 40-megapixel front-facer, joined by a three-lens array on the back (comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 108-megapixel wide-angle and a 10-megapixel camera with dual telephoto zooms).

The battery is a healthy 5000mAh, which should last all day, and the phone is compatible with Samsung's S Pen stylus.

There's also £120 off the standard S21, and £150 off the S21+ (the S21+ is the same as the S21, but with a 6.7-inch screen and bigger 4800mAh battery). These discounts apply to both phones in either 128GB or 256GB capacities. That makes the 128GB S21 just £649, and the 256GB one £699. The 128GB S21+ is reduced to £799, while the 256GB is now £849.

Samsung has also cut the price of its latest foldable phone, the Z Flip 3, by £150.

£949 Samsung Z Flip 3 £949 £799 at Samsung (save £150)

A clamshell? That's right, Samsung has brought back the design from the early noughties, but given it a modern twist. The screen folds in half, letting you slip the handset into a small pocket or clutch bag. Neat.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is a clamshell-style phone for those who want a big screen without the bulk.

More durability, both inside and out, is the big claim. It's rated IPX8 – making it the most water-resistant foldable phone ever. It can be submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes, and come out laughing.

It also has a new protective film that's 80 per cent more durable than the previous iteration. The cover screen and rear glass now use the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus (which is a claimed 50 per cent stronger than Gorilla Glass 6), and the metal frame and hinges are now made from a new material Samsung is calling Armor Aluminium. The company says this is 10 per cent stronger than its predecessor – and, indeed, the strongest material ever used on a smartphone.

It boasts upgraded stereo speakers that are enabled for Dolby Atmos, along with a screen that's 29 per cent brighter than its predecessor.

Unfolded, that screen is a huge 6.7 inches big, but fold it down and it's a teeny little thing. You can also snap a selfie on the go without opening your phone.

The Z Flip 3's redesigned cover screen should make it much easier to see and do more at a glance, too. It's now 1.9 inches, which is four times larger than the previous Galaxy Z Flip's. This means you can get up to four notifications and six widgets on screen, with the option of scrolling down to see more – all without flipping up your phone.

Tempted? These deals expire on 30th November, so you've got the weekend to make up your mind.

