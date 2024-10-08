The LG C4 is the OLED TV to buy this Prime Day – but not from Amazon

Amazon Big Deal Days (also known as Prime Day in October), is already serving up some spectacular OLED TV deals. The LG C4 is one of the best TVs we have reviewed this year and with savings in the hundreds of pounds, we are convinced that this is the TV to buy. There is, however, a crucial plot twist…

While all eyes are on Amazon, exploring offers from other retailers can be incredibly rewarding. The C4's price has been slashed on Amazon, but you will find it is somehow even cheaper at Sevenoaks; take, for example, the 65-inch model that we reviewed at £2700, which is now just £1664.

That's a sensational deal on a current model OLED TV. Just remember to sign up for Sevenoaks' Rewards programme (it's free and worthwhile) and to apply the discount code GDLG10PC at checkout.

If you're after the 42-inch model specifically, the model we recommend for serious gamers or those who want an oversized monitor and top-notch specification, then Richer Sounds has the cheapest price. The OLED42C4 is down to £879 if you use code RSTV220 at checkout.

LG OLED42C4 OLED TV £1399 £849 at Sevenoaks (save £550)

The 42-inch C4 is one of the best deals going for anyone on the hunt for a small OLED. In our review, we praised its "wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals." And now with a lower price, too.

Read our LG OLED42C4 review

LG OLED48C4 £1499 £989 at Sevenoaks (save £510)

The 48-inch LG C4 was a shrunken-down delight, offering a comparable picture quality to its larger sibling. This makes it a stellar choice for those with smaller living rooms and stricter budgets who still want a quality OLED set.

Read the full LG OLED48C4 review

LG OLED55C4 £1899 £1214 at Sevenoaks (save £685)

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless. Amazon's price: £1272

Our overall verdict on the C4 is that it represents a surprisingly large upgrade on the C3 of last year. Big improvements have been made to brightness and sharpness, presenting an image with lots of dynamism and rich, vibrant colours.

There’s plenty of detail in the brightest picture elements and the image is just as sharp and solid as it is from the Sony A80L, which indicates a big upgrade on last year’s comparatively soft C3. Importantly, these enhancements have been implemented without adding any sense of exaggeration.

Edges don’t look artificially sharpened, and bright highlights don’t look unnaturally boosted. Overall, it matches the market-leading A80L for a mid-range OLED in almost all areas and even surpasses it with its warmer tone and richer colours.

Sound quality has been significantly improved, too, which is not something that can always be said when describing the newest TVs. This is the first 2024 mid-range OLED TV we have tested and has certainly laid down something of a gauntlet for any would-be rivals.

The C4 features four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for anyone planning to connect game consoles or soundbars via eARC. There's also support for ALLM, VRR, and 144Hz compatibility.

As with all LG TVs, HDR10+ is not supported by the C4. Thankfully, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 format are on board, so we don't think this is a big problem.

If you're set on upgrading your TV this Prime Day, then head over to Sevenoaks (with code GDLG10PC) or Richer Sounds (and use code RSTV220) to find deals that truly upstage Amazon.

