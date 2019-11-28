This is the best iPhone XR Black Friday deal so far

We think the iPhone XR sits right in the sweet spot of Apple’s smartphone line-up, offering a superb combination of performance, features and price. And the good news is we've found an extra-tempting Black Friday iPhone XR deal.

Thanks to a cashback deal delivering a very low monthly contract free, plus unlimited calls and minutes and a huge amount of data, this is our pick of the Black Friday iPhone deals.

Of course the iPhone 11 range is upped the ante but when it comes to the last-gen iPhones, the XR is very tempting. It’s significantly cheaper than both the XS and XS Max and the reality is that the XR delivers a huge chunk of what the pricier models offer. The user experience is virtually identical, as is the processing power on offer. No, the camera isn’t quite as good as its siblings and picture quality can be bettered, but you’ll need to pay more upfront.

Not only does the XR boast better battery life, you also have the option of a 128GB version, which should cater for most people, and it’s a size that isn’t available for the XS or XS Max. It not only stacks up well against its family members, it displays a level of musicality that rivals brands can only dream of. A smart choice for those who want a bite of the Apple for a relatively affordable price.

So if you don't want to splash out on the iPhone 11, then we think this iPhone XR deal is worth considering...