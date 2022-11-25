Sounds great! Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar Black Friday deal slashes price by £300

Black Friday isn't just about TV deals – there are also discounts on all sorts of home cinema equipment. Like this Samsung soundbar. John Lewis and others have cut the price by £300, bringing it down to £799 (opens in new tab).

That puts it in the same price bracket as the Sonos Arc. But this Samsung also comes with a wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers. Consider your TV audio upgraded.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q930B £1099 £799 at John Lewis (opens in new tab), AO (opens in new tab) and Hughes (opens in new tab) (save £300)

This package comprises a Dolby Atmos soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers, delivering 9.1.4-channel sound with DTS:X onboard too. And it works seamlessly with Samsung TVs.

The Q930B was announced at the start of this year. It's part of a range capable of receiving wireless multichannel audio from compatible 2022 Samsung TVs.

That gives you wireless Dolby Atmos with no HDMI cable needed. It's a 9.1.4-channel system that works seamlessly with compatible Samsung TVs – a unique feature called Q Symphony lets the TV and soundbar play audio simultaneously, making for a much more impactful sound. It includes all the drivers on the TV and can be activated automatically.

Samsung’s room calibration software SpaceFit also comes as standard (you no longer need a Samsung TV to make it work), and can be set to auto-update its measurements on a daily basis.

What else? Play audio on your phone, touch that device against the soundbar and the audio will play through your home cinema system as if by magic. And it's compatible with DTS:X – which is similar to Dolby Atmos – to give you more versatility when it comes to playing compatible content.

MORE:

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Read our Samsung HW-Q950A Dolby Atmos soundbar review

These are the best Black Friday soundbar deals