Sonos' Ultimate Wireless Dolby Atmos sound system is cheaper than ever before this Black Friday

Black Friday has delivered plenty of top-notch soundbar deals, but Sonos has arguably had the best deals overall. The Sonos Ray has dropped to its lowest-ever price of £135, while the Beam (Gen 2) is also down to a tempting price of £329.

However, if you're after the "Ultimate" soundbar from Sonos, then the Arc is the way to go. "Hasn't the Arc Ultra just been released?" we hear you ask; it has indeed, but it hasn't dropped in price on account of its newness. That's why we're sticking with the OG Arc, as it's down to its lowest-ever price – just £589 at Sevenoaks.

And it's not just soundbars that are discounted this Black Friday. Sonos' Era 300 wireless speaker is also discounted to £329 at Sevenoaks, and it makes a perfect pairing with the Arc thanks to its Dolby Atmos capabilities; did someone say surround speakers? And no good surround sound package is complete without a subwoofer, so you'll be happy to hear that the Sonos Sub (Gen 3) is also on offer for just £559 at Peter Tyson.

By combining these products, we essentially have the Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc; a bundle which Sonos used to sell before the Arc Ultra replaced the standard Arc. For reference, the newer version of this bundle costs a whopping £2369 at Sonos (admittedly you get the newer Arc Ultra and Sub 4), whereas our DIY alternative comes in at a much more reasonable £1806.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £899 now £589 at Sevenoaks (save £310)

The Sonos Arc is a five-star, Hall of Fame inductee soundbar, which should speak for itself. A benchmark product that we often use to test other soundbars against, you can expect a wide, detailed and immersive sound from a convenient all-in-one soundbar; though you can add a few more components to make it the ultimate wireless surround sound package...

Five stars Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

Sonos' spatial audio smart speaker has earned its five-star stripes, serving up detailed sound, punchy bass and excellent dynamics. These Dolby Atmos-ready speakers will act as your wireless surround, and you can snag them for their lowest-ever price now. Be warned, you'll need a pair of Era 300s for this setup, so you can either order them separately or as a pair for the same discount.

Order a pair of Sonos Era 300s here for £658

Sonos Sub (Gen 3): was £799, now £559 at Peter Tyson (save £240)

The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) completes this trio and adds some much-needed low-end rumble. We haven't reviewed this edition of the Sub, but if you want a Sonos system then this is practically your only option. There is the newer Sonos Sub 4, though that model is a fair bit pricier at £679.

This trio of Sonos products culminates in a full surround sound setup without the messy wires, without compromising on stellar sound. While we haven't tested the full Immersive set quite yet, we plan to soon, and certainly approve of the Arc soundbar and Era 300 speakers in isolation.

The main benefit of this setup is the Era 300's upward-firing speakers, which will enhance the Dolby Atmos effect with overhead directional sound. The "dynamic, detailed and controlled" sound provided by the Arc is at the heart of the system though, with the support from the Sub (Gen 3) to fill in the low end.

We'd be remiss not to quickly mention the Sonos App; yes, we're well aware it isn't perfect – but the good news is that interacting with the app once you've sent the system up is purely optional as your TV remote can control a majority of the Arc's functions.

If you want a simple, clean and great-sounding solution to make your TV's audio more cinematic, then this Black Friday combo deal (with a combined saving of £790, no less) will be perfect for you.

