This Sonos Beam (Gen 2) has just hit its lowest ever price this Black Friday

We have been diligently tracking the price drops on this Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar this Black Friday, and we have caught it at its lowest price yet.

The price of the Arc and Ray have already hit their respective lowest prices and then dropped again shortly afterwards, but now it is the Beam (Gen 2)'s turn to become an even better deal.

This Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar is very much worth your consideration at just £329 on Sevenoaks. That's a saving of £170, not too bad!

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and a wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

While the Beam (Gen 2) might be small in stature, it produces a sound that's much broader than its compact frame suggests. If you do find yourself wanting a broader sound and enhanced bass, then simply pair the Beam (Gen 2) with a Sonos Sub or Sub Mini, and a pair of Era 100 or Era 300 speakers for a full surround sound setup.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £335 is simply your best option right now. Aside from a single day where this 'bar dropped to £315 (which appears to be an outlier when it comes to the Beam's price history), this is the best price we've seen the Beam (Gen 2) drop to.

